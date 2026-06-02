Dangerous persons alert in Pelican Narrows cancelled, but RCMP still searching for suspect after 1 person killed

A dangerous persons alert for the community of Pelican Narrows has been cancelled, but not before one person was killed and another seriously injured Monday afternoon.

The RCMP issued the alert at 2:36 p.m. on Monday following reports of an active shooter at the health clinic in Pelican Narrows. The RCMP later clarified that the shooting took place in the area around the health clinic, not at it as originally reported.

The RCMP were called to the area around the clinic at 2 p.m. They found two people injured. No other injuries were reported.

The RCMP cancelled the dangerous persons alert at 7:07 p.m. In a press release, the RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing, and they would not identify the two victims at this time.

Although the dangerous person alert is over, RCMP officers are still searching for a man wearing all black clothing and a face covering. Residents should not approach anyone matching his description. Instead, report that information to police immediately.

RCMP officers are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, according to the press release. The RCMP have promised another update Tuesday morning, unless they identify another increased risk to public safety.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.