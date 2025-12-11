Dancing with the Stars fundraiser raises over $100,000  

The North Central Health Care Foundation was looking to raise money for paediatric equipment for medical staff at the Melfort Hospital and organizers said support for the new fundraiser was phenomenal.

The organization hosted their Dancing With the Stars fundraiser on Nov. 27 at Swartout Hall in the Kerry Vickar Centre. The event raised a total of $100,101.

Past Chair and member of the organizing committee Peggy George said that the fundraising number was simply amazing.

“It maybe seems tacky to add on that $101, but do you know what? Every dollar counts and every dollar is needed, so yes, we’re saying the whole numbers, all of the numbers,” George said.

George added that it was difficult to put into words just how much the Foundation appreciates the support.

“It’s amazing. I have heard nothing but positive comments about the event. And so people really got a big bang for their buck and we are going to buy all of the equipment that was on the wish list for the paediatric trauma. And I’m thinking they will probably find a couple of other items that they can use as well,” George said.

The event was organized by ER Nurse Dinah Olson and her friend Jennifer Peterson based on a conversation with Dr. David Boyle about what the Melfort Hospital needed. George said in healthcare, you can always use more modern equipment. Equipment has to be replaced to keep the hospital at its best.

“Nowadays you buy any equipment and the lifespan is just a few years, sso then you start fundraising all over again.” she said.

“Stuff isn’t repairable. We’re living in the era of throwaway things that don’t last all that long and then you start over again. Also, technology changes and there’s new improvements and things and procedures … so it’s really important that we keep our hospital up to date with the right equipment.”

Dancers included Dr. Eden Strydom and Dinah Olson, Dr. Yemi Laosebikan and Faluke Laosebikan, Doug Kurtenbach and Cindy Kurtenbach, Melfort MLA Todd Goudy and Tannis Goudy and a dance by nursing staff to the song “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton. The other two dance pairings were Dr. Robert Steffan and Evie Steffan, and Dr Danielle Desjardins and Brian Farley.

The Judges’ Choice Award went to Dr. Danielle Desjardins and Brian Farley. The People’s Choice Award was presented to Dr. Robert Steffan and Evie Steffan.

Chisa Glendenning choreographed most of the dances. Bree Tallon of Dancers Edge choreographed the “Nurses” group dance.

The event also included performances from local dance studios. George said that an especially nice part of the evening was the donation of $37,141.89 by the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

She said one example of equipment that was needed was the vein finder.

“If you’ve ever had to have an IV or had blood taken, not everybody’s veins are right at the surface and easy to find, and it is really like that with children,” George said. “A naive way of explaining it, I guess, is it shows the roadmap of your arm. It shows where your veins are, and so it makes it a lot easier for lab people to find the vein without a whole bunch of pokes.

“That is really important. Nobody likes to be poked and prodded while they’re looking for a vein. If we can save some of that pain and anxiety for children, that will be awesome.”

George thanked all of the dancers, sponsors and donors for making the night unforgettable

“(It was) pretty amazing. We’re pretty excited and absolutely thrilled and can’t thank our sponsors, the dancers, everyone that was involved in making it happen.”

