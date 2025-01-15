Dancing in the season

The Tri-Community Dance Club (TCDC) helped launch the holiday season with their annual Christmas Showcase on Sat. Dec. 7 at the Churchill Community High School (CCHS) theatre.

The group involves children from ages 3 to 18, who are involved in different genres of dance and age groups that make up the Club.

Each group, from the youngest, through tap, ballet, and modern dance performed to the delight of a capacity audience.

With one solo, … offering an Eastern Dance performance.

TDC performs twice yearly, giving the students an opportunity to perform publicly and for people to see enjoy the fruits of their hard work.

Performances were interspersed with traditional Christmas music, led by the MC’s for the Showcase … and Brandon White.

The Showcase ended with a holiday café – a gift to the community by TCDC in appreciation for the community’s support – with various fancy dainties and hot chocolate to complete the Club’s Happy Holiday wish for everyone.