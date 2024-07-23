A Prince Albert woman is in hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian collision on Monday.
The incident occured at the intersection of 13th Street East and 6th Avenue East. The woman was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle.
She was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with informatoin about this incident is asked to contact at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.
editorial@paherald.sk.ca
Cyclist transported to hospital after collision with vehicle
A Prince Albert woman is in hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian collision on Monday.