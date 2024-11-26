CWE Champion Mentallo wins Rumble to Remember in Prince Albert

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite returned to Prince Albert and Plaza 88 for the Rumble to Remember Tour with CWE Champion Mentallo winning the Rumble to Remember Main Event eliminating “Hotshot” Danny Duggan. Other participants were “Crude Oil” Cody Mac, Bobby Sharp, “The Headline” Shaun Martens, CAM!!ikaze, Adrien “Bamm Bamm” Burton and “Chiseled” Chad Daniels. Following the match Daniels attacked Mentallo and the eliminated wrestlers returned to break up the fight. Earlier on the card Duggan defeated Daniels when Daniels attempted to use Duggan’s American flag after which Daniels attacked the referee. In a special three-way dance CAM!!ikaze retained his newly won CWE Central Canadian Championship over special guest Juventud Guerrera and Sharp and Mentallo retained his CWE Championship over Martens. Scheduled special guest Cody Deaner did not appear because of prior commitments and weather. Before the Main Event it was announced that a cage match is coming to Prince Albert on Feb. 24, 2025.