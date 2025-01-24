Cupid’s Heart looks forward to what is to come after songwriting retreat at Anglin Lake

Prince Albert’s Cupid’s Heart got a recent creative boost as they recently completed a songwriting retreat at Anglin Lake.

The trio of cellist Stacey Dunn, guitarist Emma Jean and drummer Zachary Kerr recently returned from the retreat, which came about because of a SK Arts Independent Artists Grant the group received in 2024.

Jean said the isolated location was excellent for the band’s creative energy.

“Our project was a songwriting retreat lasting 10 days which occurred just north of town here at Anglin Lake,” she explained. “We were at Land of the Loon Resort. It’s a wonderful spot. We were able to rent a cabin there and isolate ourselves a bit from the world and focus on songwriting. We had a very productive time there.” The band had a fruitful 10-day retreat in the wilderness and are excited for what will come out of it.

“We are extremely excited about where this place is and for what we’re able to do in the future, just moving forward as a band and having a lot of new songs in our repertoire that we can progressively pull out and show to our fans down the line. It’s the start of a wonderful cycle.

“The solitude, and also just the band bonding that was able to occur during the songwriters retreat was something that I think all of us will remember for the rest of our lives. It’s quite a special thing.”

The band had certain pieces they were looking for when it came to a retreat, the biggest being solitude.

“It’s not the only ingredient for creativity. There’s so many ingredients that make the creativity meal, but it’s one of the ones that I find most flavourful,” she said.

“When looking for a retreat, some of the things that we looked for was somewhere in nature, somewhere with a little bit of solitude, not too many people around, (and) somewhere where we should have a fireplace. That was an important one to me.”

Jean said another important part of the creative process was coffee.

“We actually went through two of those giant bags of coffee beans from Costco and we needed more,” she said.

Jean thanked SK Arts for the support because of what it allowed them to accomplish.

“The support of SK Arts really did do a wonderful thing for us and for our band, and it really set us up in a really unique way that we’re excited to try and take further. We appreciate this and we can’t wait to take it further and to share the songs with everybody when the time is right,” she said.