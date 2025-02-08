Cupid’s Heart celebrating Valentine’s Day with new single and tour

Prince Albert’s Cupid’s Heart is getting ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new single.

The trio consisting of cellist Stacey Dunn, guitarist Emma Jean, and drummer Zachary Kerr are releasing the single and then celebrating with a six pack tour of Saskatchewan.

The Tour includes a stop at the Rock Trout in Prince Albert on Feb. 15.

“The singles that we’re putting out this Valentine’s Day is called ‘Get up (& Dance)’. It’s a rather upbeat track, and it’s one of the crowd favourites that we’ve had recently,” Jean said. “It’s a rocking one and as the name suggests getting up and dancing is encouraged.”

This is the band’s first release since “Pick Me Up” in April, 2024. Jean said it’s the first of several songs they plan to release this year.

“This song is also quite special in that it is the first one that features Zachary Kerr on drums and has live drums rather than the drum machine, so it’s a different experience,” Jean said.

The song was recorded at SoulSound Studio in Regina with Orion Paradis for the second time.

“It was another great experience from there,” Jean said.

Jean said the band has big plans in 2025.

“We know people have been patiently waiting since our last release, so we’re ready to deliver,” she said. “About every month and a half we’re intending to put out a release this year, so it is going to stay exciting for everybody.

“We have a lot of new songs to share, and if you come to our live shows, you’ll be able to hear some previews of some of those songs before they get recorded. When they are recorded, of course, that’s a cause for celebration and so we love to do that by putting on some rock shows.”

Jean said at the Rock Trout Show on Feb. 15 the band will be performing with three other performers.

“We’re excited to be bringing three different amazing acts to perform with us that night,” she said. “Little Darkness with another alternative rock band out of Saskatoon is going to be coming up to play. We also have a couple of hip hop artists. We have ZHE the Free as well as Big Tones.”

The tour will kick off with a pre-release party at the Cure in Regina so the band can celebrate when the single drops at midnight with their friends in Regina. The show will also feature the band Terraplane.

“That is sure to be a wonderful time,” Jean said. “We love playing at The Cure. We have played there quite a few times before and we also got one of our first starts in Regina as a group playing at their open mic night, so that’s a special thing for us.”

On Valentine’s Day evening, they will be playing at Amigo’s Cantina in Saskatoon with hip hop fusion group H2Flo and Little Darkness.

“We will be at Amigo’s Cantina in Saskatoon for a kick butt celebration whether you are single, whether you are in a relationship, I think we’re just going to have a great time,” Jean said. “Everybody can go be playful with the Valentine’s theme, rock out to some great music.”

Playing with Little Darkness twice on the tour is also welcome.

“We enjoy the opportunity to play with bands on multiple occasions and they’re a great group,” Jean said.

There will also be a homecoming for Jean with a stop in Foam Lake at Wilie’s Tavern on Feb. 20 with special guests. The band will also be at Lady of the Lake in Brandon on Feb. 21 and in Yorkton at Tapps on Feb. 22.

“That (Foam Lake) is my hometown. Foam Lake is a good one and then we’ll also be visiting some communities that we haven’t been to before. We will be in Yorkton for the first time, we’ll be returning to Brandon. That’s our little 6 pack of shows for this for this single celebration.”

The Rock Trout show with Little Darkness, ZHE the Free and Big Tones is on Feb. 15 and has a Valentine’s Day theme, tickets are $25 at the door and $20 in advance, doors open at 7 p.m.

