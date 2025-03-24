Cupid’s Heart bringing pair of Edmonton bands for show at Rock Trout

Prince Albert Cupid’s Heart is teaming up with a pair of bands from Edmonton for a three-stop tour including a show in Prince Albert at the Rock Trout.

The trio consisting of cellist Stacey Dunn, guitarist Emma Jean, and drummer Zachary Kerr are bringing Edmonton’s Selfish Bodies and Arts Major to Prince Albert on April 5.

Jean said they became familiar with the two bands due to frequent stops in Edmonton.

“That’s one community we’ve been to a few times now and are starting to really feel like we’ve got some good support there and feel like the other bands are starting to become more familiar to us,” Jean said.

“These two bands really stood out to us and we are thrilled to have the chance to bring this line up to Prince Albert.”

Along with the Rock Trout show on April 5, the bands will be in Saskatoon on April 3 at the Green Room and on Friday, April 4 at O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub in Regina. The lineup was originally put together by Get Us Together in Music Productions for a show in Edmonton.

“We are excited to replicate that experience for our hometown audience and furthermore to bring it as well to Saskatoon and Regina,” Jean

said.

Submitted Photos



Selfish Bodies will be joining Cupid’s Heart for a show at the Rock Trout on April 4. Submitted Photo

Arts Major will be joining Cupid’s Heart for a show at the Rock Trout on April 4.

She added the independent music scene creates cross promotion with other like-minded bands and shows such as these.

“I think independent music is all about collaboration and the bands and people you meet along the way and the connections that you make when bands work together and support each other, it just grows the music scene,” Jean said.

“Prince Albert’s got a great music scene and the connection with other cities will make us stronger for it…. When you meet bands from other places it’s also like a bit of a branch. If you ever wanted to go and play there yourself, you’ve made a bit of a friend and it could be a great way to break into a community.”

The band has performed several shows at the Rock Trout in 2025 and Jean appreciates the venue.

“We enjoy the size of the space,” she said. “We enjoy the vibe of the space and it’s a good room for us to try to fill every time. It’s a great number to try and hit and we’ve been able to create a lot of great experiences there, so we’re becoming very fond of the Rock Trout.”

This will be the first show in Prince Albert for both Edmonton bands. Jean said the Selfish Bodies have a keyboard, electric guitar and drum machine with smoky female vocals.

“They have a bit more of an electropop rock leaning than us,” she explained. “They’re very, I would say, melodic and riff driven…. Their songs are really catchy, really danceable, and I find myself singing them all the time.”

Arts Major, meanwhile are a five piece band with a larger sound, Jean said.

“It’s definitely in the alt rock vein as well. The lead singer also has a very memorable and unique voice. It’s that kind of voice that’s a pleasure to listen to. I would say all three bands for the evening have a sense of catharsis to them and just feels good to kind of listen and get that emotional release.”

She said the three bands create a unique vibe and should make for a memorable evening.

“That’s the kind of vibe we’re going for,” she said. “Just get some really cathartic rocking tunes going and get a bunch of people in a room and celebrate the space and celebrate the local scene that we’re building here in Prince Albert.” The show at the Rock Trout is on April 5 and tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door with doors opening at 7 p.m. There will also be food and drink available for purchase.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca