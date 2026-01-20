CUPE endorses Rob Ashton in federal NDP leadership race

CUPE Saskatchewan has officially endorsed Rob Ashton in the federal New Democratic Party leadership race, lending support from the province’s largest union as the campaign continues toward a March vote.



The endorsement was announced Monday by CUPE Saskatchewan’s Provincial Executive Board, which represents more than 31,000 workers across healthcare, education, municipalities, libraries, child care, and community based organizations.



“Rob Ashton is one of us, a worker, and he has fought for good jobs, safe workplaces, and strong public services his entire life,” said CUPE Saskatchewan President Kent Peterson in a media release.



Ashton has been a dock worker and a union member for more than three decades and currently serves as National President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada. He is also a father, stepfather, and grandfather.



According to CUPE, the endorsement reflects alignment with Ashton’s platform, which focuses on job creation, stronger worker protections, and addressing Canada’s housing crisis. His campaign includes proposals aimed at guaranteeing good-paying jobs, strengthening union rights, and expanding public investment in housing and infrastructure.



Peterson said federal NDP has struggled in recent elections to connect with working people, particularly in Saskatchewan.



“Over several elections the federal NDP has not resonated with regular working folks, especially where we live here in Saskatchewan,” Peterson said. “Rob Ashton is bringing workers back to the NDP. He is inviting people in, growing the tent, and building the federal NDP so it can actually win elections.”



Ashton’s platform includes commitments to raise labour standards, make it easier for workers to join unions, protect the right to strike, and reform the Temporary Foreign Workers Program. His housing plan calls for major expansion of public, nonprofit, and cooperative housing, along with measures to protect renters and first-time homebuyers.



Voting in the NDP leadership race is open to party members in good standing as of Wednesday, Jan 28. Information on voting methods and timelines will be provided directly to members.



The new leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party is set to be announced on Sunday, March 29, in Winnipeg.



CUPE Saskatchewan said it will continue encouraging members to participate in the leadership process and engage in discussions about the future direction of the party.