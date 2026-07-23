CUPE 5430 workers to hold strike vote in September

Lexi Saldaña

Daily Herald

CUPE 5430 is Saskatchewan’s largest health care union, representing nearly 14,000 health care providers in Regina and surrounding communities, are moving to hold a strike vote in September.

Members of the union work in hospitals, long-term care homes, community health facilities, laboratories, and other medical services across the province, despite increasing workload, short staffing, and years without wage improvements.

The CUPE 5430 collective agreement with the Saskatchewan Association of Health—which set standardized rules, rights, and working conditions for over 14,000 healthcare workers—expired in March of 2023. Despite this, members have been working under the terms of the expired contract, raising concerns about constant short-staffing, low wages, and overworking.

“We are the system. Yes, we take our job extremely seriously, but at the same time, the lack of action, the inaction, is causing, is continuing to damage the healthcare system,” said Bashir Jalloh, president of CUPE 5430. “That is why we have communicated with them clearly about a month ago. We told the employer, we will have to start the process of job action, which will include a strike vote.”

According to CUPE 5430, a strike vote is defined as an action ‘done by secret ballot, and all employees in the bargaining unit can participate in the vote.’ If successful, it does not mean members will be going on a strike automatically, but rather sends a message to the employer, and ‘authorizes the union’s bargaining committee to call for job action if an agreement is not reached’

“We have essential service legislation. No matter what happens, there is going to be, even if we’re on strike, there is going to be essential staff that will continue to provide the services,” said Jalloh.

In a statement, Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said “Negotiations towards a new collective bargaining agreement remain ongoing.” Adding that the administration continues to ask employers and unions to “sit down and work together to find an agreement that works for health care workers, employers, patients, and communities.”

“I understand that SAHO has tabled comprehensive proposal packages with CUPE, SEIU-West and SGEU,” he said. “SAHO’s proposals include provisions to enable more efficient delivery of patient centered care while also offering compensation increases, including substantial backpay.”

Cockrill said, in June of 2025, the Saskatchewan Health Authority eliminated 26 senior non-union executive positions, which redirected $10.4 million in savings towards additional frontline care staff and local clinical managers to enhance patient care. He also stated that, due to the Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan—a provincial government strategy designed to grow the healthcare workforce—over 7,500 new staff have joined the workforce.

“Our Patients First Health Care Plan outlines over 50 actions to ensure patients are receiving the right care in the right place at the right time,” said Cockrill. “These key actions include growing the health care workforce by adding more training seats in multiple health disciplines and investing in nurse career progression initiatives.”

However, Jalloh disagreed.

“It is their data. I cannot dispute it. But, I am asking, if you have recruited that many people, where are they? Why do we continue? Why is our situation getting worse?” said Jalloh. “If you have hired that many people, why do you say you keep having staffing problems? This is a summer holiday. People are being denied vacation for summer holiday. They cannot stay one week to spend time with their kids. Why are people constantly being mandated to work?”

In regards to community support, Jalloh encourages Prince Albert residents to talk to government officials and politicians, stating “our ask for the people, not only to healthcare workers, to the people of the Prince Albert area, is to join us as healthcare workers. We have always been there for them. We will always continue to serve our community, to reach out, to talk to people while running this province and to listen to the voices of the people of this province.”