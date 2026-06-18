Cultural groups seek stability, report growing community impact

Two Prince Albert cultural organizations used Tuesday’s Executive Committee meeting to highlight the value of long-term planning and stable partnerships with the City.

In a verbal presentation, the Mann Art Gallery asked council to begin formal discussion on a future support agreement, while the Prince Albert Historical Society reported on the first year of its new agreement with the City.

Carolyn Carleton, part-time administrative director at the Mann Art Gallery, told council the gallery has spent the last few years strengthening governance, improving financial reporting and building a stronger foundation for the future.

During the presentation, Carleton said the gallery recently completed a strategic planning process and is now looking for a clearer agreement with the City that reflects the gallery’s role as a community cultural asset.

“This agreement will provide stability for long-term planning and help ensure that we can continue to deliver high-quality exhibitions, educational programming, community partnerships, and cultural experiences that enrich the lives of residents and visitors alike,” Carleton told council.

The gallery operates out of space inside the E.A Rawlinson Centre for the Arts. Carleton said the gallery wants a renewed agreement that aligns more closely with the support agreement model recently developed with the Historical Society.

She said that model could help define expectations, measure community impact and support long-term partnerships.

Carleton asked that the future support agreement between the City and the Mann Art Gallery be added to an upcoming City Council agenda for discussion and direction.

Coun. Tony Head said he supported moving the discussion forward, adding that annual funding makes long-term planning difficult for the gallery.

“To have that sustainable agreement is something I think we need to move forward with,” Head said. “It’s very much in line with what we’ve done with other external agencies.”

He said a more sustainable agreement would help support growth and the arts in the community.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Coun. Tony Head speaks during last week’s Executive Committee meeting at City Hall, Head supported moving forward with discussions on a long-term support agreement between the City and the Mann Art Gallery.

The Historical Society presentation gave council a look at what that kind of support can help produce.

Michael Gange, president of the Prince Albert Historical Society, said the new funding support from the City has been an “absolute game changer” for the organization.

“Thanks directly to your investment, I’m pleased to report that we actually realized a very small operating profit in the 2025 fiscal year, which we haven’t seen for a long time,” Gange said.

The Historical Society reported more than 11,600 visitors and program participants in 2025. Gange said more than two-thirds of annual visitors, or more than 6,700 people, took part in specialized programming.

The society also reported more than 25,000 social media engagements and 1.5 million impressions, which Gange said helped put Prince Albert’s heritage in front of a wider audience.

One local connection is the society’s ongoing archives digitization project with the Daily Herald and the library. Gange said Daily Herald microfilm has now been digitized up to 1994, with work continuing toward 2014.

Gange also pointed to urgent infrastructure concerns at City-owned heritage buildings, including Diefenbaker House and the Historical Museum.

He said the society wants to work with the City to address those needs before they worsen.

Head praised the Historical Society’s work and said the partnership with the City appears to be working.

“History is very important,” Head said. “Working together, we can ensure that these historic buildings stand strong for many years to come.”

Both delegation items were supported by committee.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca