Cudworth woman charged after $340K allegedly ‘misappropriated’ from Saskatoon business

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix



Following what Saskatoon police called a “lengthy and complex fraud investigation,” a bookkeeper from the Saskatchewan community of Cudworth has been accused of defrauding a Saskatoon business of around $340,000.



According to Saskatoon police, a report alleging fraud at the local business was filed on June 19, 2025. The owners of the business believed they had been “defrauded of large sums of money by an employee providing bookkeeping services,” police said in a news release.



Following an investigation by the SPS economic crime section, it was determined that approximately $340,000 “had been misappropriated from business accounts for the accused’s personal expenses and significant purchases, including a Ford F-150,” police allege.



A 53-year-old woman from Cudworth is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and trafficking in proceeds of crime over $5,000.



The woman, who was released on an undertaking, is scheduled to appear on Jan. 28, 2026 in Saskatoon provincial court.