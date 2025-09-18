Cudworth Childcare Centre opens

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, the beginning of a new school year in Cudworth also marked a significant milestone for local families, as it also represented the official opening of the Cudworth Childcare Centre.

This initiative originated three years prior, when a group of concerned parents sought to assess the community’s interest in establishing a childcare facility. The results of the subsequent survey indicated a substantial interest among parents, prompting the group to collaborate in addressing this identified need. Consequently, the Cudworth Childcare Centre welcomed its first group of children this week, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration for the community.

Housed in the former Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church, which the Cudworth Childcare Centre board purchased, the building underwent extensive renovations beginning early last year. The former church building, now a childcare centre, was expected to accommodate at least 40 children with licensed spaces designated for infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-aged children; the final number is 46 spaces at full capacity.

The basement remains largely untouched, but the potential is there for an expansion in the future. For now, it could always serve as a larger play area in the middle of winter when the temperature outside limits how much time the children can spend outdoors.

On August 14th, the Cudworth Childcare Centre hosted a barbecue and open house event, which featured guided tours, informational sessions, and activities for children. This occasion provided the community with an opportunity to observe the significant efforts that culminated in the project’s successful completion.

The renovation committee, consisting of Janelle Koenig, Kelsey van der Gracht, and Alyssa Vandyken, devoted extensive hours in collaboration with the general contractor, Kolla Construction, to convert the expansive areas of a church into the distinct functional spaces required for a childcare facility. A post on social media announcing the project’s completion conveyed appreciation to Kolla Construction for meticulously ensuring that “every detail was thoughtfully designed and perfectly aligned with our vision for this facility.”

The Board also extended appreciation on social media to Onix Mechanical for donating a portion of their services, and to Devon of DB Welding & Repair for the donation of the metal sign at the front of the building.

Tuesday saw approximately half of the allotted capacity filled. More children will be starting at various times over the next couple of months in alignment with each family’s needs. As with any ‘first day,’ Tuesday was a bit hectic as the children were busy exploring their new Centre, and staff began learning about each little person in their care. Director Karen shared that the kids and staff are all delighted with the Centre.