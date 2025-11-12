Crusaders Sr. Girls Volleyball place fourth at Home Regional

There are no Prince Albert volleyball teams advancing to girls SHSAA 5A Provincial Volleyball in Lloydminster this weekend after Carlton played host to 5A Regionals on Friday and Saturday.

The highest-finishing Prince Albert team was the Carlton Crusaders, who placed fourth.

Crusaders’ coach Tori Glynn said that the experience of a home regional was a great experience for the players”

“The team has worked really hard, and they’ve prepared all season and really put the effort in in training. And we’ve had a really positive experience at Regionals, and it’s been really fun to be in our gym playing as well,” Glynn said.

“I would say that we’ve had a really positive experience this season, and regardless of the outcome result, it’ll be a positive experience for our team this year, yes.

The Crusaders lose three players to graduation, including Libero. Haylie Gordon and Glynn said that concluding their career with a regional hosting slot was important.

“So it’s important at events like this for our Grade 12s to obviously enjoy all of the work they put in over the past three years and for our younger players to also have the experience of being at a regional. And a regional at home, absolutely,” Glynn said.

Glynn was interviewed before the Crusaders lost 25-23, 23-18 to the Warman Wolverines in the third-place game.

“It’s been a really good experience. We’re getting ready and focusing in on that bronze medal match. We’re excited, and we think it’s going to be lots of fun,” Glynn said.

Carlton opened the playoffs with a 25-17, 19-25, 15-13 loss to Lloydminster.

Because Lloydminster was hosting a third-place game was required to determine a second team advancing from regionals.

Lloydminster defeated Martensville 25-18, 25-17 in Saturday’s final, meaning both teams advanced to Provincials.

Carlton opened with a 25-8, 25-18 victory over the North Battleford Comprehensive Vikings on Friday evening. In their second game on Friday, they defeated the Wolverines 23-25, 25-18, and 15-13 to finish undefeated in round robin play.

The St. Mary Marauders finished round robin with an 0-2 record. They lost their opener 25-15, 25-12 to Martensville on Friday afternoon. In their second game of round robin on Friday, the Marauders lost 25-8, 25-18 to Lloydminster.

In the playoffs on Saturday, the Marauders lost 25-12, 25-6 to Warman.