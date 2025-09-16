Crusaders open NSFL season with win over Vikings

The Carlton Crusaders opened the regular North Sask Football League (NSFL) season with a 32-14 win over the North Battleford Comprehensive Vikings on Friday night at Max Clunie Field.

“I thought we got off to a really good start,” Crusaders head coach Lindsay Strachan said after the game. “Defence, offense, special teams, we were kind of clicking in all three phases.

“Some mental errors snuck in there part way through the second and maybe bogged us down a little bit, but we were better than last week and we know we’re going to be better yet so back to work on Monday.”

Carlton led 14-3 after the first quarter, 20-6 after the second quarter and 23-6 after the third quarter.

The Crusaders opened the scoring with a six yard touchdown run from Rylan Morrison at 4:35 of the first quarter. Zane Litzenberger added another score on a field goal attempt that turned into a touchdown at 7:04 of the first quarter.

Litzenberger then accounted for the next nine points with three consecutive field goals in the second quarter and early in the third.

“Zane’s got a great leg,” Strachan said. “He used to be a soccer kid and he’s a great competitor. He’s just stepped in this year for us and had a great night.”

Morrison added his second touchdown of the game on a two yard touchdown run at 1:24 of the fourth. The Crusaders closed the scoring in the final seconds of the game with a safety. The Crusaders were given the option of a possession on the goal line or a safety by the officials and chose the safety.

Strachan said several players stood out throughout the game.

“Zane made some big plays through the air for us on a couple of good deep balls from (quarterback) Colm (Phillips) and Rylan Morrison’s always running the ball tough for us. He’s a tough guy to bring down.”

The Vikings scored their only touchdown on a 17-yard catch by Brayden Cherney. Cherney then also caught the two-point conversion.

The only other North Battleford scoring plays came on a 40 yard field goal from Max Grubbe at 11:23 of the first quarter, and a 16 yard field goal from Brady Charabin in the second quarter.

Litzenberger led the Crusaders with five catches for 151 yards. Carlton was led in rushing by Morrison who had 13 carries for 98 yards.

With the clock winding down and Carlton up big, some more players were able to see the field in the fourth quarter.

“Everybody’s been out working hard, and it’s nice to reward those guys who don’t have starting roles,” Strachan said. “They invest the same time and energy, so (it’s) nice to get them on the field when we had the opportunity.”

The Crusaders continue their North Sask Football League season against the Vikings on Sept. 18 in North Battleford. They return to Max Clunie Field on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in an exhibition game against the Marion Graham Falcons from Saskatoon.

Strachan said they’re planning on treating the exhibition contest like a regular season game.

“We just kind of treat it like week two of the season,” he said. “I don’t get too hung up on the exhibition game. We’re going to get prepped up to play our best football game against Bowman here.”

