Crusaders looking for provincial medal as they open 2025-26 basketball season

The Carlton Crusaders Sr. Boys basketball team began their 2025-26 season in dominating fashion.

The Crusaders opened up a 28-5 first quarter lead over Meadow Lake Friday morning on route to a convincing 84-29 win on the first day of the CCHS Invitational Tournament.

“We brought the intensity right out of the gate,” Carlton co-head coach Scott Manson said. “We applied some pressure, and just moved the ball, took care of the ball, and put the ball in the hoop.”

Carlton led 50-12 at halftime, and that big lead ensured every player was able to get some game time. Grade 12 guard Colton Golding credited the team’s depth for the win.

“We’ve got a lot of capable players,” he said. “We can run lines, so we were always fresh.

“We played defence (and) we were able to push the ball in transition.”

Carlton and Meadow Lake slotted into Pool Red with Yorkton. Carlton and Yorkton tipped off at 7 p.m. on Friday. The final score was not available by press time.

If they win, Carlton will play in the Championship semi-final at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Championship Final is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. The third place game will be played at the same time. All games are at Carlton.

The Crusaders are looking for another trip to provincials this year, but this time they want to finish on the podium. Last March, Carlton entered Hoopla as the number six seed in the 5A bracket, but lost their opening game to Regina’s Martin Collegiate 113-90. They then dropped the consolation semi-final to Campbell Collegiate 92-71.

Manson said they expect to be competitive again this year.

“The players are very excited to get going and they work hard each and every day, so we’re excited for what the year is going to bring,” he said.

“We have a really strong core that came back—a strong core of Grade 12s that have been playing together for a couple of years now. Their leadership, I think, on and off the court is going to be crucial.”

Forward Emerson MacCuaig is one of those Grade 12 players stepping into a leadership role. He’s looking forward to the challenge.



“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m just making sure I enjoy my last year.”

MacCuaig said the Crusaders are “aiming high” this year, and had a great start with their win over Meadow Lake.

“It’s really important, especially getting into our first real game, just getting our groove going (and) getting everybody in, especially in a blowout like that,” he said. “It’s important all guys touch the ball.”

Golding is also expected to be one of the team’s leaders. He said the Crusaders can be a top contender in Saskatchewan if they work hard and avoid mental errors.

“We’re a skilled team,” he said. “We can move the ball and run in transition, so (if we) just play with our heads in the game and be a smart team, I think we’ll have a successful year.”

High school basketball round-up

The St. Mary Marauders Sr. Boys basketball team was also in action on Friday. They defeated Swift Current 83-50 in their opening game at the CCHS Invitational. The Marauders defeated Estevan 70-50 in their final pool game Friday afternoon.

The St. Mary and Carlton Sr. Girls were also both in action at the Kelly Smith Memorial Tournament on Friday. St. Mary opened with a game against Wynyard, while Carlton played a squad from Weyburn.

The Daily Herald will have more coverage of all three teams in a future edition.