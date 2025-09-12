Crusader Sr. Girls aiming for provincials as high school volleyball season begins

The Carlton Crusaders Sr. Girls volleyball team have their sights set on returning to provincials this year.

The Crusaders bowed out in the quarterfinals of the 2024 5A Girls Provincial High School Volleyball tournament in Swift Current. This year, head coach Tori Glynn said their goal is to get back to provincials and improve on their showing.

“The team’s really excited,” Glynn said.

“We have lots of returning players from last year when we did end up qualifying and competing at provincials, so we would have similar goals of qualifying and competing … this year as well.”

The Crusaders opened their season with a 10th place finish at the University of Saskatchewan high school volleyball tournament in Saskatoon.

Glynn said the coachable squad has been focused on improving every time they hit the court, and that attitude will be key if they’re going to reach their goals.

“Putting in the work on the court as athletes during practice, and then also putting in the work off the court, taking care of themselves, making sure that they’re staying up to date on the academic side, those are going to be the things that really set them up for success,” she said.

Libero Haylie Gordon is one of several Grade 12’s on the Carlton roster. She’s feeling a mix of emotions heading into her final season of high school volleyball.

“It’s crazy,” she said. “Real life’s coming. (I’m) thinking about a lot of stuff. I mean, you’ve kind of got to get your life together. It’s a little scary, but I’m enjoying it so far.”

Like Glynn, Gordon said the squad’s goal is to make it back to provincials. She said last year’s team had a strong bond, and that helped them stay mentally tough. She said this year’s team will need the same attitude.

“The big thing last year was we were so connected because we were with each other for a few years,” Gordon said. “I think it’s going to be a really good year. It’s just staying together and knowing each other as a person.

“We know when to boost each other up,” she added. “We know when (a teammate) is down. That’s the biggest thing when you’re playing, you’re mental (state), and we are very good at keeping each other happy and cheering. Even when the bad things happen, we just brush it off and keep going.”

The Crusaders continue their high school volleyball season on Saturday when they host their home tournament. Their first match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. against their cross-town rivals from St. Mary.