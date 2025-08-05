Crusader Sport Camp returning for another year

A tradition dating back over a decade is returning to Carlton Comprehensive High School on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

The Crusader Sport Camp is a chance for future students and possible future students to experience Carlton and the school’s athletic opportunities. The camp is available for students entering Grades 6 through 9 next school year.

“We like to offer an opportunity for elementary students to get come and check out our facilities, just learn some skills, and have some fun playing some of the high school sports that we offer with our current coaches and some of our student athletes,” Carlton vice principal Rylan Michalchuk said.

There are four sports students are able to register for: Basketball, Volleyball, Football and Badminton. Students can sign up for any combination of sports they wish.

The sports camp is one of two Carlton camps available for future students. On Aug. 26, the school will also host a Musical Theatre Camp.

“We really believe in extracurriculars at Carlton,” Michalchuk said. “That’s a big part of our school community. For Kaylee (Skomorowski) and the arts program to add another element to this camp is pretty exciting.”

This idea is part of a larger vision for the camps and all of the extracurricular activities at Carlton.

“I envision that it will just continue to grow each year and we’ll have lots of different types of clubs or sports that kids can come and participate in in our school before the school year starts,” Michalchuk said.

“The sports camp has probably been going on for 15 years and then this will be the first year for the musical theatre portion of the camp.”

The idea is to have coaches introduce students to some basic game skills in all four sports, followed by some small game activities and some regular games in each sport.

Michalchuk also noted that there is a social element that can help students transition to a school as large as Carlton.

“With all the different elementary schools in our community and outside of our community it’s an opportunity for kids to meet some other students from other schools,” he said. “Maybe they will get to know someone before they come to our school when they start Grade 9, so it that just helps with the transition to high school as well.”

Carlton Staff and Students will be leading the activities as the coaches for the camp.

“(It’s) just an opportunity for our current student athletes to share their passion for the game and be a good role models for those younger students to see the opportunity to grow into that type of a leadership role,” Michalchuk said.

The registration link is available on the Carlton website and Facebook page. Registration is open until Aug. 25.

“We will have registration tables open or set up in the CPAC an hour prior to the first session on Monday, August 25. If there is still anybody that’s still not sure what their summer plans

entail are welcome to register even right up until that last day or that morning before we start,” Michalchuk said.

He noted that the registration fee also includes T-shirts for the students who sign up. The camp will be hosted in the CPAC, Red Gym and on the recently refurbished Max Clunie Field.

“We are really excited to showcase the new football field this year, the turf is ready to go, (and) anybody that’s registered for that football camp will get an opportunity to be on the new turf.

The Crusader Sport Camp is on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 at Carlton from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

