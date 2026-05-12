Crowds continue to grow at Kinsmen Club’s Fest-of-Ale

The crowds were out as the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club returned with their sixth annual Kinsmen Fest-of-Ale at the Art Hauser Centre on Friday.

The event moved to the Art Hauser Centre arena floor last year due to the large increase in attendees, and the crowd grew again in 2026.

Prince Albert Kinsmen member Shaun Pikaluk is the chair of the event committee. He said the goal is to help people find a product they like before summer officially arrives while also raising money for Kinsmen projects in Prince Albert.

“We’ve got about 12 more vendors than we had last year,” Pikaluk said. “We’ve actually sold more tickets leading up to the event as well.”

This was the largest Fest-of-Ale yet with 42 booths, 150 products along with two new food booths. The vendors at the event this year were a nice mix of old and new. The list included Backroads Brewery from Wakaw, who won World’s Best Pure Neutral Vodka at the 2023 World Vodka Awards for their Alibi brand.

“We’re getting more exposure (and) we’re getting more people out,” Pikaluk said. “People seem to be enjoying themselves and enjoying the event, so they keep coming back year after year.”

Pilaluk described Fest-of-Ale is a tasting trade show that allows attendees to sample different products from different distilleries, microbreweries, breweries around the province. There were also some international brands in attendance as well.

He said it helps consumers make decisions in the long run.

“Instead of going to the store and buying an entire case of something or a bottle of something, saying you don’t like it, here you can actually sample the item and if you really like it, well you can go to the store and purchase it,” he explained.

Pikaluk said the event grew because everyone has fun every year.

“They enjoy sampling the different liquors (and) we’ve got a couple of food vendors as well,” he said. “We’ve got some entertainment. People can sit down and just chit-chat, enjoy themselves. We’ve got the Raider game on the screen this year as well.”

Because of the new layout, Fest-Of-Ale could place musical guest Dennis Adams and friends at the back corner of the arena floor.

The Raiders game in Everett against the Silvertips was broadcast, but with the Raiders being the lower seed in the WHL Championship the event could still go on at the Art Hauser.

“It was a bit of a relief,” Pikaluk said. “We did have a backup contingency plan if the Raiders were here, but of course this is a lot better and a lot easier holding it in this rink.”

Piklaluk explained that the contingency plan was to host it at the Kinsmen Arena.

“The floor surface is the same size, but, I mean, they don’t have to lobby like they have here or the bathroom facility and stuff like that.”

He said that they were happy to have the use of the arena floor because of the growth of the event.

“It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “When we started this event a few years back, we were up in the Ches Leach as you know. It was nice and cozy up there and everybody had enough room, but as we got bigger, we basically outgrew that room.”

He said the expansion also widened their opportunities in the space.

“We were able to come down to the floor and … the vendors are able to expand a little more so they’re not crammed in there so tight,” he explained. “People are allowed out there now that they can actually walk around a little bit more, talk with their friends a little bit more.

“We’ve got a seating area, we’ve got a games area, we’ve got different areas that we basically used up the entire surface of the ice surface down there,” he explained.

Pikaluk thanked all of the sponsors for contributing to the success. Final fundraising numbers were not available by press time.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca