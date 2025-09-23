Crop Report For the Period Sept. 9 to 15

Ministry of Agriculture

Many areas of the province received rainfall this past week causing producers to briefly pause harvest. Harvest is currently 53 per cent complete, which is a 12 per cent increase from last week. The five-year harvest progress average for this period is 73 per cent, while the 10-year average is 62 per cent. Despite the rain slowing progress, it is welcomed by producers in dry areas as it will improve soil moisture conditions.

The southwest region is the furthest along with 66 per cent of crops harvested. The southeast region currently has 58 per cent of the crop in the bin. Harvest is at the same stage in the west-central and northwest regions as 47 per cent of crops have been combined. The east-central region is currently at 46 per cent complete while the northeast has 42 per cent in the bin.

Winter wheat and fall rye harvest is now complete. Field pea and lentil crops are very close to wrapping up at 96 and 91 per cent, respectively. Triticale is at 75 per cent harvested. Leading spring-seeded cereals, 72 per cent of barley acres have been harvested. Other spring cereals are also coming along as 66 per cent of durum, 56 per cent of spring wheat, 52 per cent of oats and 20 per cent of canary seed have been harvested. Chickpea combining is progressing slowly with 27 per cent harvested. For oilseed crops, mustard leads harvest progress at 41 per cent. Many producers are beginning to harvest canola with 21 per cent in the bin. Flax and soybeans are the least advanced in harvest progress, with six per cent of flax and 13 per cent of soybeans currently harvested.

Crop yield and quality vary throughout the province due to the fluctuation of rainfall received throughout the growing season. Pea grades are mainly 2 Canada (CAN) at 53 per cent with 42 per cent at 1 CAN; this is very similar to the 10-year average of 51 per cent 2 CAN and 42 per cent 1 CAN. Lentil grades are mainly 2 CAN at 60 per cent with 26 per cent at 1 CAN; the 10-year average is 51 per cent 2 CAN and 31 per cent 1 CAN. Durum grade quality is reported at 23 per cent 1 Canada Western (CW), 43 per cent 2 CW and 23 per cent 3 CW. The 10-year average for durum grade quality is 38 per cent 1 CW, 29 per cent 2 CW and 19 per cent 3 CW. Quality for barley is reported at 24 per cent malt, 68 per cent 1 CW and eight per cent 2 CW per sample. The 10-year average for barley is reported at 31 per cent malt, 50 per cent 1 CW and 19 per cent 2 CW per sample.

There was significant rainfall in some areas of the province during this reporting period. The Kipling area received the most rainfall this past week with 100 millimetres (mm). The Lampman and Aberdeen areas closely followed with 85 mm and 81 mm of precipitation, respectively. Other areas to receive notable rainfall include the Churchbridge area with 78 mm, the Griffin area with 77 mm, the Glenavon area at 75 mm and the Rouleau area with 74 mm.

The precipitation this past week has improved topsoil moisture conditions for most areas of the province. Topsoil moisture conditions for cropland are rated as six per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and six per cent very short. For hayland, topsoil moisture is six per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and 11 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 54 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 14 per cent very short. After harvest has wrapped up, producers are hoping for lots of rain to restore depleted soil moisture reserves.

Wind, wildlife and waterfowl were the main causes of crop damage this week. Frost on later seeded crops and hail were also reported to be causing damage. Grasshopper activity remains high in some areas, continuing to damage crops.

Producers are still working hard to swath and combine crops. As we move into the later stages of harvest, more producers will be focused on post-harvest weed control, storing grain and hauling bales.

With most producers still busy with harvest, safety should always be a priority in all the work they do. Fire risks are still present when working in fields despite the recent moisture, so it’s important to not get complacent. Producers should also be aware of powerlines when transporting heavy equipment. The public is reminded to be patient and exercise extra caution when meeting or passing farm machinery on public roads.

Harvest can be a stressful time on the farm. The Farm Stress Line provides toll free support at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeast Saskatchewan

The northeast experienced good harvest progress this past week, as progress increased from 27 per cent to 42 per cent. However, rain in parts of the region is causing some harvest delays and producers are concerned it will result in downgrading of the unharvested crops that remain. Harvest is currently behind the five-year average of 59 per cent but getting closer to the 10- year average of 46 per cent.

Harvest of fall cereals and field peas is complete in the region. Lentil crops are getting close to wrapping up with 83 per cent harvested. For spring-seeded cereals, 85 per cent of barley, 52 per cent of oats, 50 per cent of spring wheat, 38 per cent of durum and 14 per cent of canary seed have been harvested.

Ten per cent of canola has been combined while only two per cent of flax is off. Thirty per cent of the triticale, 20 per cent of soybeans and 13 per cent of chickpeas are in the bin with an indication that 50 per cent of each of these crops are not being harvested currently due to other damage and/or challenges. Mustard harvest has not yet begun but 31 per cent of this crop is reported to be experiencing other damage and/or challenges.

There was significant rainfall in a few areas of the northeast. The Aberdeen area received the most rainfall at 81 mm. The Vonda area received 44 mm, while the Prince Albert, Archerwill and Crystal Springs areas received 25 mm each.

Recent rainfall benefited topsoil moisture as cropland topsoil moisture is now five per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate and 10 per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is six per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate and 14 per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is six per cent surplus, 76 per cent adequate and 18 per cent short.

Crop damage this week was mainly caused by strong winds and wildlife. There were also a few reports of crop damage due to frost on later crops and waterfowl. Some producers experienced rain delays this week but are mainly focused on getting the crop off in good time when crops dry out.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Rain in the east half of the region caused harvest delays and producers are concerned it will result in downgrading of the unharvested crops that remain. Harvest is 47 per cent complete in the northwest. This is a little behind the five-year average of 55 per cent but ahead of the 10-year average of 40 per cent.

Harvest has wrapped up for fall cereal, lentil and field pea crops in the northwest. Barley leads spring cereals in harvest progress with 68 per cent, with spring wheat closely trailing at 67 per cent. Oats are making steady progress as 43 per cent of the crop is off. Finally, 12 per cent of canola is in the bin while no flax has been harvested.

Pea grades are reported to be 68 per cent at 2 CAN with 31 per cent at 1 CAN and one per cent at 3 CAN. Lentil grades are mainly 2 CAN at 58 per cent with 39 per cent at 1 CAN and three per cent at 3 CAN. No reports on durum quality were provided. Quality for barley is reported at eight per cent malt, 90 per cent 1 CW and two per cent 2 CW per sample.

The areas around Blaine Lake and Medstead received the most rainfall in the northwest with 25 mm each, followed by the Canwood area with 24 mm. The Shellbrook area received 17 mm of precipitation.

The rain improved topsoil moisture conditions from last week but more will be needed to refill reserves. Cropland topsoil moisture is now one per cent surplus, 50 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 26 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 34 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 40 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short and 32 per cent very short.

The main sources of crop damage this past week were from dry conditions and waterfowl, with some indicating moderate to severe damage. There were some reports of minor to moderate crop damage due to frost. Aside from harvest, producers in the northwest are currently hauling bales and post-harvest harrowing.