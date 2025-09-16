Crop report for the Period Sept. 2-8

Ministry of Agriculture

Submitted

Producers were able to make significant harvest progress over the past week, although some areas experienced rain delays. Currently, 41 per cent of this year’s crop is in the bin, up from 23 per cent reported last week. This is behind the five-year average of 58 per cent and the 10-year average of 49 per cent. Although the mostly dry weather has allowed harvest to progress, combine and equipment fires are a significant risk. Producers are also monitoring stored grain closely as there are concerns for bin heating given the high temperatures that occurred at the time of combining.

The southwest region remains the furthest advanced in harvest progress with 55 per cent complete. The southeast region is at the half-way point, with 50 per cent of harvest complete. The northwest region currently has 41 per cent harvested, the east-central region has 31 per cent harvested and the west-central and northeast regions are both at 27 per cent harvested.

Harvest is nearly complete across the province for winter cereals and field peas while lentils are 84 per cent complete. Triticale is 64 per cent harvested, barley is 54 per cent, durum is 49 per cent, spring wheat is 35 per cent, oats are 35 per cent and canary seed is 11 per cent harvested. Chickpeas are estimated to be 24 per cent harvested. For oilseed crops, mustard is the furthest advanced at 27 per cent, followed by canola at 12 per cent and flax at three per cent harvested.

The range in growing conditions across the province has caused varying yield estimates for all crop types. Regionally, producers also indicate large variations in yield from field to field due to the scattered rainfall amounts received throughout the growing season. The current estimated averages of crop yields are 50 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 38 bushels for durum, 93 bushels for oats, 71 bushels for barley, 39 bushels for canola, 42 bushels for field peas and 1,784 pounds per acre for lentils. Throughout many regions of the province, crop yields have been negatively impacted by the dry conditions experienced in many regions.

Much of the province received limited or no rainfall this past week. However, the Foam Lake area reported 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation followed by the Lipton and Langenburg areas that reported 26 mm and 20 mm respectively. The Raymore and Porcupine Plain areas each recorded 18 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to decline due to the dry weather conditions. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland is rated as two per cent surplus, 48 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 14 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 45 per cent adequate, 34 per cent short and 18 per cent very short. There is a significant need for large amounts of precipitation in many areas to help with replenishing topsoil and subsoil moisture levels along with improving pasture conditions.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to frost, wind and dry conditions. Grasshoppers are being reported at higher numbers in some areas with overall minor to moderate crop damage estimated.

Producers are busy combining, swathing and desiccating later seeded crops, along with baling straw, hauling bales and hauling grain. Some producers are beginning their fall field work which includes harrowing and post-harvest spraying for weed control.

As harvest is a very busy time for producers, they are reminded to take safety measures in all the work they do. This includes having fire mitigation resources on hand and taking precautions when working around powerlines. The public is reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the roads.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture. Harvest can be a stressful time on the farm. The Farm Stress Line provides toll free support at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeast Saskatchewan

Despite some scattered showers within the region this week, harvest was able to progress to 27 per cent complete. This is behind the five-year average of 39 per cent and the 10-year average of 32 per cent. Some parts of the region have had harvest delays due to rain and frost may have an impact on some immature crops. As producers continue with harvest in the region, they are also busy with baling straw, hauling bales and swathing and desiccating some of the later seeded crops.

Currently, winter cereal harvest is nearly complete within the region with field peas following closely at 88 per cent harvested. Durum is two per cent combined with an additional eight per cent indicated as not being harvested at this time due to other damage and/or challenges. Barley is 59 per cent harvested, oats are 31 per cent, spring wheat is 22 per cent and canary seed sits at four per cent harvested within the region. Lentils are reported to be 76 per cent harvested. For oilseed crops, canola and flax are four per cent harvested. Soybeans are 13 per cent harvested and chickpeas are only three per cent harvested with both crops having other damage and/or challenges associated with the harvest. Producers are reporting 17 per cent of triticale has been harvested for feed while 50 per cent was subject to other damage and/or challenges associated with the harvest within the region at this time. Harvest percentages reported include crop harvested as feed.

Estimated crop yields vary throughout the region with some areas reporting slightly better than expected yields. Producers estimate 55 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 108 bushels per acre for oats, 83 bushels per acre for barley, 44 bushels per acre for canola, 49 bushels per acre for field peas and 2,170 pounds per acre for lentils. A full summary of estimated crop yields for all regions can be viewed in the estimated crop yields table.

Rain was scattered throughout the region over the past week. The highest amount was reported in the Porcupine Plain area at 18 millimetres (mm) followed by the Arborfield area at 16 mm and the Kelvington area at 13 mm. All other areas received less than 11 mm of rainfall over the past week with some areas receiving no precipitation.

Reductions to topsoil moisture were reported over the past week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated two per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and one per cent very short. Hayland is rated as three per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short and two per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three percent surplus, 61 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Over the past week, reporters indicated minor crop damage due to wind with minor to moderate damage from frost. Migratory birds, other wildlife and grasshoppers also caused mostly minor crop damage

Northwest Saskatchewan

Producers made significant harvest progress within the region over the past week due to the dry weather conditions. Harvest currently sits at 41 per cent complete, which is up from the 12 per cent reported last week. This is ahead of the five-year average of 36 per cent and the 10-year average of 25 per cent. As producers continue with harvest, they are also busy with baling straw, hauling bales and swathing and desiccating some of the later seeded crops.

Winter cereal harvest is complete within the region. Lentil and field pea harvest are nearing completion with 96 per cent and 93 per cent harvested, respectively. Sixty per cent of spring wheat is harvested, barley is 54 per cent and oats are 34 per cent harvested. For oilseed crops, canola is reported to be seven per cent harvested and flax is three per cent harvested. Harvest percentages reported include crop harvested as feed.

Estimated crop yields vary throughout the region with areas reporting poorer yields that did not receive adequate moisture. Overall, producers are indicating that the increased heat and lack of moisture experienced throughout the growing season negatively impacted yield and quality for various crops. Producers estimate 43 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 74 bushels per acre for oats, 63 bushels per acre for barley, 37 bushels per acre for canola, 40 bushels per acre for field peas and1,858 pounds per acre for lentils. A full summary of estimated crop yields for all regions can be viewed in the estimated crop yields table.

No precipitation was recorded in any part of the region over the past week.

Topsoil moisture declined significantly over the past week due to lack of moisture and increased temperatures within the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated 32 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 20 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 40 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 20 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 41 per cent very short. Significant amounts of precipitation will be needed in much of the region to help replenish critically low soil moisture levels along with improving detrimental pasture conditions.

Over the past week, reporters indicated moderate to severe crop damage was caused by frost and dry conditions. Minor to moderate crop damage due to wind, migratory birds and other wildlife was also reported. Producers also indicated that grasshoppers, lygus bugs and bertha armyworm caused minor to moderate damage in some isolated areas of the region.