Crop Report for the period of September 23-29

Warm dry conditions across the province helped producers make significant harvest progress this week. Currently, 84 per cent of this year’s crop is in the bin, which is a 16 per cent increase from last week. While this is behind our five-year average of 92 per cent, it is slightly ahead of the ten-year average of 81 per cent.

Harvest progress is similar in all regions across the province. The southwest region leads with 87 per cent harvest complete but is closely followed by the west-central and northwest areas that are both at 86 per cent harvested. The southeast region is sitting at 84 percent harvested while the northeast region is at 83 per cent. The east-central region is only slightly behind at 80 per cent harvested.

Harvest is complete for winter wheat, fall rye and triticale, with peas sitting at 99 per cent combined and lentils at 98 per cent. Spring wheat is 92 per cent combined, durum is 91 per cent, oats is 87 per cent, canary seed is 61 per cent and barley is 94 per cent complete. Producers made significant progress on oilseed harvest this past week and canola is now 71 per cent, flax is 45 per cent and mustard is 79 per cent harvested. Chickpeas are at 56 per cent harvested, followed by soybeans at 42 per cent.

Minimal rain was reported across the province this week with the largest amount falling in the Meadow Lake area at 13 millimetres (mm) and 11 mm in the Loon Lake region.

Topsoil moisture conditions fell again this week with a lack of moisture reported across much of the province. Provincially, the cropland topsoil moisture sits at one per cent surplus, 49 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 12 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture conditions are at one per cent surplus, 43 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are one per cent surplus, 34 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 26 per cent very short.

When asked about livestock water supplies, three per cent of respondents said there are severe/widespread shortages occurring. Thirty-one per cent reported moderate shortages, 16 per cent said shortages are anticipated and 50 per cent said there are no shortages occurring/anticipated. Provincially 23 per cent of respondents said producers are worried about livestock water quality while the remaining 77 per cent did not have concerns at this time. The bulk of water concerns are related to dry weather, low water levels in dugouts and decreasing water quality.

This week, most of the crop damage was caused by high winds. Some producers reported winds strong enough to blow swaths away. The other reports of crop damage were caused by wildlife and waterfowl.

With an increase in the number of machinery fires being reported, we would like to remind producers to have fire mitigation resources ready, blow off their combines regularly and take precautions when working around powerlines. The public is also reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

Harvest can be a stressful time on the farm. The Farm Stress Line provides toll free support at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Harvest progress increased by 22 per cent over the week to a total of 83 per cent for the region. Winter wheat, fall rye, triticale, pea, lentil and chickpea harvest is now complete. Spring wheat is 93 per cent harvested, barley is 99 per cent, durum is 92 per cent and oats are 94 per cent. Canola harvest has progressed substantially and is now at 64 per cent harvested. Flax is 18 per cent combined, mustard is 48 per cent, soybeans are 75 per cent and canary seed is sitting at 70 per cent.

Very little rainfall was reported in the area. Topsoil moisture conditions are declining with cropland having 73 per cent adequate, 23 per cent short and four per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture for the region is 62 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and five per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 60 per cent adequate 35 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Livestock water is a concern and 23 per cent of respondents were concerned about the quality. When asked to describe on-farm surface water supply for livestock, 18 per cent said there are moderate shortages occurring, five per cent said shortages are anticipated and 77 per cent said there are no shortages occurring or anticipated.

Crop damage this week was mostly caused by wind with moderate damage occurring in some areas. Wildlife and waterfowl also caused minor damage.





Northwestern Saskatchewan

Harvest progress increased by 17 per cent over the week to a total of 86 per cent for the region. Winter wheat, fall rye, triticale, durum pea and soybean harvest is now complete. Lentils are very close at 99 per cent complete. Spring wheat is 95 per cent harvested, barley is 90 per cent and oats are 92 per cent. Canola harvest has progressed substantially and is now at 73 per cent harvested while flax is 55 per cent complete.

A small amount of rainfall was reported in the Loon Lake and Meadow Lake areas. Topsoil moisture levels are similar to last week with cropland reported as 35 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 18 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture for the region is 25 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 37 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 27 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 37 per cent very short.

Livestock water is a large concern and 41 per cent of respondents were concerned about the quality. When asked to describe on-farm surface water supply for livestock, 18 per cent said there are severe widespread shortages, 59 per cent said there are moderate shortages occurring, six per cent said shortages are anticipated and 17 per cent said there are no shortages occurring or anticipated.

Crop damage this week was mostly caused by wind. Other damage was caused by frost, wildlife and waterfowl. Dry conditions in certain areas have producers hauling water for livestock.