Crop Report for the period of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Producers were able to make solid progress on harvest this week, despite rainfall in parts of the province last week. Currently, 93 per cent of crops have been harvested throughout the province, with many producers finishing last week. Harvest remains slightly behind the five-year average of 98 per cent but is ahead of the 10-year average of 87 per cent. Dry conditions over the past few weeks allowed harvest to catch up to seasonal averages.

Harvest is furthest ahead in the west-central region with 96 per cent of crops harvested. Following closely are the southwest and northwest regions with 95 per cent of crops off. Harvest progress sits at 93 per cent complete in the east-central and northeast, while harvest is 92 per cent complete in the southeast.

Nearly all winter cereal and pulse crops have been harvested. The only pulse crop with notable unharvested acres is chickpeas which is 70 per cent harvested. For spring cereals, only a few crops remain in the field. Harvest is 98 per cent complete for spring wheat and barley, while 96 per cent of the durum and oat crops are off. For oilseeds, 91 per cent of the mustard, 89 per cent of the canola, 70 per cent of the soybeans and 60 per cent of the flax crops have been harvested.

Current crop yields are similar to last month, as average provincial yields remain above historical averages for most crop types. However, yields vary throughout the province due to regional rainfall levels and agronomic challenges during the growing season. Provincially, hard red spring wheat yielded 51 bushels per acre, durum yielded 41 bushels per acre, oats yielded 92 bushels per acre, and barley yielded 71 bushels per acre. For pulse crops, field peas yielded 42 bushels per acre, lentils yielded 1,922 pounds per acre and chickpeas yielded 1,817 pounds per acre. Notable amounts of oilseed crops are still being combined, but canola is currently yielding 42 bushels per acre, mustard is yielding 1,192 pounds per acre and flax is yielding 26 bushels per acre.

With most hard red spring wheat crops combined, reporters are sharing their grades. Quality varies throughout the province largely due to variable rainfall levels, dry conditions and pest activity during the growing season. Provincially, 65 per cent of hard red spring wheat is 1 Canada Western (CW), 27 per cent is 2 CW, six per cent is 3 CW and only two per cent graded as CW Feed. Average quality this year is better than historical averages. The five-year average hard red spring wheat quality is 62 per cent 1 CW, 30 per cent 2 CW, six per cent 3 CW and two per cent CW Feed. The 10-year average hard red spring wheat quality is 48 per cent 1 CW, 32 per cent 2 CW, 13 per cent 3 CW and 7 per cent CW Feed.

Many areas had minimal rainfall last week, but some areas received modest precipitation. The most rain fell in the North Battleford and Wapella areas with 25 millimetres (mm). The Whitebeech area received 20 mm, followed by the Wishart area with 17 mm. The Norquay and Foam Lake areas also had notable rainfall with 16 mm falling in each place. With limited rainfall last week, topsoil moisture levels continue to fall. In cropland, topsoil moisture is one per cent surplus, 43 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and 16 per cent very short. In hayland areas topsoil moisture is two per cent surplus, 38 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. In pastures, topsoil moisture is one per cent surplus, 28 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 26 per cent very short.

There is less crop damage being reported as more crops are harvested. For the crops remaining in the field, reporters noted that wind continues to blow swathes around, wildlife is feeding on crops and freezing temperatures are impacting crops. Damage observed last week is minor and not widespread.

As producers finish harvest, they are starting fall field work which includes spraying for weeds, harrowing, applying fertilizer and moving livestock. With conditions remaining dry in much of the province, we would like to remind producers to have fire mitigation resources ready, blow off their combines regularly and take precautions when working around powerlines. The public is also reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Many producers are close to wrapping up harvest in the northeast, but humid conditions slowed combining in certain areas. As producers finish harvest, they are working to harrow fields, spray weeds, apply fertilizer and move livestock.

Harvest is 93 per cent complete in the northeast and all winter cereal, barley and field pea crops have been harvested. Most spring cereal acres have been combined as 99 per cent of oats, 98 per cent of spring wheat, 90 per cent of durum and 90 per cent of canary seed are off. Producers still harvesting are primarily combining canola and flax crops as progress for these crops sits at 88 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.

Crop yields in the northeast are some of the highest in the province for certain crop types this year. Average yields for spring cereal crops are 57 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 83 bushels per acre for barley, 54 bushels per acre for durum, 104 bushels per acre for oats and 1,320 pounds per acre for canary seed. Field peas yielded 47 bushels per acre. Average yields for oilseed crops are 45 bushels per acre for canola and 30 bushels per acre for flax.

Quality of hard red spring wheat is slightly lower in the northeast compared to the rest of the province. Sixty per cent graded 1 CW, 38 per cent yielded 2 CW and two per cent yielded 3 CW. There was no notable rainfall in the northeast last week, which caused soil moisture levels to slightly decrease.

Cropland topsoil moisture is 62 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and six per cent very short. For hayland areas, topsoil moisture is 58 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and seven per cent very short. In pastures, topsoil moisture is 53 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 10 per cent very short.

Little crop damage was reported in the northeast last week. There were a few fields where wind blew swaths around and migratory birds fed on crops.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Dry conditions in the northwest allowed producers to get lots of field work done and some finished combining. Conditions remain dry in much of the region and producers are hoping for plenty of rainfall after harvest wraps up.

Harvest is 95 per cent complete in the northwest, with all winter cereal and pulse crops in the bin. Nearly all spring cereals are off as 99 per cent of spring wheat and 97 per cent of oats and barley have been harvested. For oilseed crops, 91 per cent of canola and 60 per cent of flax have been combined.

Yields for most crop types are below the provincial average, but producers are noting that they are better than expected due to the persistent dry conditions throughout the growing season. Average spring cereal yields are 46 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat and 68 bushels per acre for barley and oats. The average yield for field peas in the region is 35 bushels per acre. For oilseed crops, the average yield is 38 bushels per acre for canola and 27 bushels per acre for flax.

Hard red spring wheat quality is on par with the provincial average this year. Sixty-four per cent graded 1 CW, 28 per cent graded 2 CW and eight per cent graded 3 CW.

Aside from a few scattered showers, not much rain fell in the northwest last week. The North Battleford area got the most rain with 25 mm, followed by the Meadow Lake area with 14 mm and the Medstead area with 10 mm. The small amount of rainfall was not enough to benefit topsoil moisture levels. Cropland topsoil moisture is 24 per cent adequate, 52 per cent short and 24 per cent very short. In hayland areas, topsoil moisture is 15 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 45 per cent very short. In pastures, topsoil moisture is 14 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 46 per cent very short.

There was minimal crop damage reported last week since most crops have been harvested. For the remaining crops, there was minor wind and wildlife damage to some crops.