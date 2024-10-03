Crop Report for the period of Sept. 17-23

Submitted

Harvest was delayed across much of the province over the past week due to rainfall.

Currently, producers are 79 per cent complete. This is still ahead of the five-year average of 75 per cent and the 10-year average of 69 per cent. Although the moisture has helped replenish topsoil moisture conditions and green up pastures for fall grazing, it has also caused concerns for downgrading of crop quality in areas yet to be harvested.

Producers in many regions are hopeful for drier conditions in the upcoming weeks to help with harvest progression.

The southwest region is nearing harvest completion with 96 per cent of crops harvested. The southeast region currently sits at 83 per cent. The east-central and west-central regions sit at 75 per cent and 70 per cent completed, respectively. The northeast and northwest regions both sit at 65 per cent complete.

Harvest is complete for winter wheat, triticale and field peas with harvest nearly complete for fall rye and lentils. Durum leads in harvest progress for spring-seeded cereal crops at 95 per cent complete, followed by barley at 91 per cent and spring wheat at 85 per cent. Oats currently sit at 75 per cent and canary seed is 68 per cent. Harvest is nearing completion for chickpeas at 93 per cent. For oilseed crops, mustard is 93 per cent harvested followed by canola at 56 per cent. Flax and soybeans are the furthest behind in harvest completion at 42 per cent and 32 per cent complete, respectively.

Rain fell throughout much of the province over the past week at varying amounts. The highest amounts were mainly recorded in the southwest region. The Gouldtown area recorded the highest amount of precipitation over the past week at 100 mm which was followed by the Richmound and Eston areas at 82 mm and 81 mm, respectively. Additionally, the Neidpath area received 78 mm and the Admiral area received 75 mm.

Although the recent moisture slowed harvest progress, it was welcome in areas struggling with topsoil moisture shortages. This rainfall helped alleviate some producer concerns relating to fall pasture conditions. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 64 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and four per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 60 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and seven per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 53 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for additional moisture following harvest to assist with replenishing topsoil moisture supplies for next year.

As producers evaluate livestock water supplies moving into the fall, 59 per cent indicate there are no shortages occurring or anticipated with 31 per cent indicating they have moderate shortages. Additionally, 85 per cent of producers reported no concerns about water quality for their livestock. Producers in the southwest and west-central regions of the province are expressing higher concerns about livestock water shortages and reduced water quality.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to wind, wildlife and waterfowl. As producers continue with harvest, they are also busy baling, hauling bales, fencing, cleaning corrals, harrowing combined fields and spraying for fall weed control. Additionally, some winter cereal seeding operations have commenced across the province.

As producers continue with harvest and fall field work, they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The public is also reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the road.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Despite precipitation causing harvest delays over the past week, harvest has progressed to 65 per cent complete within the region which is up from the 58 per cent reported last week. This is slightly behind the five-year average of 66 per cent but ahead of the 10-year average of 56 per cent.

Harvest is complete for winter cereals, triticale, durum, and field peas within the region. For spring-seeded cereal crops, barley leads harvest progress with 89 per cent complete followed by spring wheat at 80 per cent and oats at 65 per cent. Canary seed currently sits at 56 per cent harvested. Lentils are currently 86 per cent harvested in the region followed by chickpeas at 75 per cent harvested and soybeans are 50 per cent complete. Canola currently sits at 34 per cent harvested and flax is 18 per cent harvested within the region.

Rain fell throughout the region in varying amounts over the past week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Tisdale and Hudson Bay areas at 29 mm followed by the Rosthern area at 28 mm. The Star City and Duck Lake areas both received 27 mm.

The recent precipitation has improved pastures and topsoil moisture conditions within the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 73 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and two per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 66 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 61 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for more precipitation following harvest to further assist with replenishing topsoil moisture within the region.

As producers evaluate livestock water supplies, 76 per cent indicate that there are no shortages occurring or anticipated, with 14 per cent indicating moderate shortages are occurring and 10 per cent are anticipating a shortage depending on conditions throughout the fall. Additionally, 95 per cent of producers reported no concerns presently with water quality for their livestock.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to wind, waterfowl, wildlife and grasshoppers but with overall minor damage reported. The recent rain has also caused further challenges for lodged crops, along with concerns for reduced quality of unharvested crops within the region. Producers are also busy with spraying for fall weed control, harrowing, baling, hauling bales, cleaning corrals and fencing.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Despite precipitation causing harvest delays over the past week, harvest has progressed to 65 per cent complete within the region which is up slightly from the 63 per cent reported last week. This is ahead of the five-year average of 61 per cent and the 10-year average of 52 per cent. As producers continue to harvest within the region, they are also busy with harrowing, baling, hauling bales, cleaning corrals and fencing.

Harvest is complete for winter cereals, durum, lentils, mustard and chickpeas within the region with field peas nearing harvest completion at 98 per cent. For spring-seeded cereal crops, spring wheat leads in harvest completion at 82 per cent followed by barley at 76 per cent and oats at 69 per cent. For remaining oilseed crops, flax is currently 65 per cent harvested followed by canola at 41 per cent.

Rain was scattered throughout the region over the past week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the North Battleford area at 67 mm followed by the Medstead area at 53 mm. The Rabbit Lake area received 42 mm and the Meota and Radisson areas both received 40 mm.

The recent precipitation has improved pastures and topsoil moisture conditions within the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 63 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 52 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and eleven per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 51 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and eleven per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for more precipitation following harvest to further assist with replenishing topsoil moisture within the region.

As producers monitor livestock water supplies moving into the fall, 30 per cent indicate that there are no shortages occurring or anticipated with 40 per cent indicating moderate shortages are occurring, 20 per cent anticipating a shortage depending on conditions throughout the fall and 10 per cent reporting severe and widespread shortages already occurring. Additionally, 70 per cent of producers reported no concerns at the present time with water quality for their livestock.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to wind but with minor damage reported. Additionally, a few producers report excessive moisture in localized areas throughout the region. The recent rain has also caused further challenges for lodged crops, along with concerns for reduced quality of unharvested crops within the region. Producers are also busy with spraying for fall weed control, harrowing, baling, hauling bales, cleaning corrals and fencing.