Crop report for the period of Sept. 10-16

Many areas of the province received rainfall this past week which caused producers to briefly pause harvest. Harvest is currently 74 per cent complete, which is a 13 per cent increase from last week. Despite the rain slowing harvest progress, it is welcomed by producers in dry areas as it will improve soil moisture conditions.

The southwest region is in the final stage of harvest with 95 per cent of crops harvested. The southeast region currently has 77 per cent of crops harvested. Harvest is at the same stage in the east-central, west-central and northwest regions as 63 per cent of crops have been harvested. The northeast has passed the halfway point as 58 per cent of harvest is complete.

Winter wheat, triticale and field pea crop harvest is now complete. Lentil and fall rye crops are very close to wrapping up as well. Leading all spring-seeded cereals, 93 per cent of durum acres have been harvested. Other spring cereals are also coming along as 88 per cent of barley, 81 per cent of spring wheat, 73 per cent of oats and 49 per cent of canary seed have been harvested. Chickpea combining is in the final stages with 89 per cent harvested. For oilseed crops, mustard leads harvest progress at 90 per cent. Many producers are currently working to get canola crops harvested, with 47 per cent in the bin. Flax and soybeans are the furthest behind in harvest progress, with 33 per cent of flax and 25 per cent of soybeans currently harvested.

Pasture conditions around Saskatchewan vary by region. This is largely due to the amount of rainfall received during the growing season. Provincially, less than one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 22 per cent are in good condition, 39 per cent are fair, 26 per cent are poor and 13 per cent are very poor. The best pasture conditions are being reported in the northeast while the southwest is reporting the poorest conditions.

There was scattered rainfall throughout the province during this reporting period. The Indian Head area received the most rainfall this past week with 49 mm. The Marsden and Milden areas closely followed with 48 mm and 42 mm of precipitation, respectively. Other areas to receive notable rainfall include the Lizard Lake area with 41 mm and the Francis and North Battleford areas with 39 mm each.

The precipitation this past week has improved topsoil moisture conditions around the province. Topsoil moisture conditions for cropland are rated as one per cent surplus, 41 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 21 per cent very short. For hayland, topsoil moisture is 36 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 25 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is 26 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 34 per cent very short. After harvest has wrapped up, producers are hoping for lots of rain to restore depleted soil moisture reserves.

Wind and waterfowl were the main causes of crop damage this week. Grasshopper activity remains high in some areas, continuing to damage crops.

Producers are still working hard to swath and combine crops. As we move into the later stages of harvest, more producers will be focused on post-harvest weed control, storing grain and hauling bales.

With most producers still busy with harvest, safety should always be a priority in all the work they do. Fire risks are still present when working in fields despite the recent moisture, so it’s important to not get complacent. Producers should also be aware of powerlines when transporting heavy equipment. Finally, the public is reminded to be patient and exercise extra caution when meeting or passing farm machinery on public roads.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

The northeast experienced the highest increase in harvest progress this past week, as progress increased from 34 per cent to 58 per cent. This is ahead of both the five- and 10-year averages of 50 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.

Harvest of fall cereals, durum and triticale is complete and field pea crops are almost wrapped up with 99 per cent harvested. For spring-seeded cereals, 85 per cent of barley, 75 per cent of spring wheat, 64 per cent of oats and 39 per cent of canary seed have been harvested. Twenty-nine per cent of canola has been combined while only nine per cent of flax is off. Other legumes are making good progress as 76 per cent of lentils, 75 per cent of chickpeas and 50 per cent of soybean crops have been harvested.

The Lake Lenore area received the most rainfall in the northeast with 27 mm. Ridgedale area received 15 mm, while Flett Springs and Yellow Creek areas both got 14 mm. Recent rainfall benefited topsoil moisture as cropland topsoil moisture is 53 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and eight per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 45 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 38 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short and 12 per cent very short.

Pasture conditions in the northeast are some of the best in the province. Four per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 33 per cent are in good condition, 42 per cent are fair, 16 per cent are poor and only five per cent are very poor. These strong pasture conditions relative to the rest of the province are because the northeast has generally received more precipitation this year than the rest of the province.

Crop damage this week was mainly caused by strong winds and waterfowl. Some producers experienced rain delays this week but are mainly focused on getting the crop off in good time when crops dry out.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Just like in east- and west-central regions, harvest is 63 per cent complete in the northwest. This is well ahead of the five-year average of 45 per cent and 10-year average of 38 per cent.

Harvest has wrapped up for fall cereal, mustard and lentil crops in the northwest. Nearly all peas have been harvested as 98 per cent have been combined. Spring wheat leads spring cereals in harvest progress with 78 per cent, with barley closely trailing at 74 per cent. Oats are making steady progress as 69 per cent of crops are off. Finally, 58 per cent of flax is in the bin while 36 per cent of canola has been harvested.

The area around North Battleford received the most rainfall in the northwest with 39 mm, followed by Maidstone area with 36 mm. Meadow Lake, Speers and Rabbit Lake all received 24 mm of precipitation. The rain improved topsoil moisture conditions from last week. Cropland topsoil moisture is now 45 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 36 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 31 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

For northwest pastures,18 per cent are in good condition, 58 per cent are fair, 19 per cent are poor and five per cent are very poor. Pastures in this region would have benefited from the rain this past week, but producer are hoping for more rain this fall to replenish soil moisture and improve conditions for next year.

The main sources of crop damage this past week were from strong winds and waterfowl. Some producers have paused harvest due to wet conditions. Aside from harvest, producers in the Northwest are currently moving livestock and hauling bales.