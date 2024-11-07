Crop report for the period of Oct. 15-21

Submitted

Producers in Saskatchewan are done harvest as 100 per cent of crops are in the bin.

Many areas of the province received a lot of moisture in May and June, which led some to believe it could be a late harvest. However, hot and dry conditions in the latter half of the growing season resulted in crops rapidly maturing and harvest beginning earlier than expected.

Harvest first began in the southwest and southeast regions in early August. By the end of the month, harvest was in full swing throughout the province. Rainfall caused harvest delays in some areas, while other areas didn’t receive any rain, which has sparked concerns of moisture shortages going into the winter. The early start to harvest allowed producers to get the crop off in good time and other field work to be done prior to freeze-up. Producers continue to hope for more rain this fall and a lot of snow over winter to improve moisture conditions for next spring.

Most crops got off to a good start this year due to the abundance of spring moisture. Cool conditions slowed early crop development, but producers were optimistic about their crops’ yield potential. Hot and dry conditions in July and August caused crops to rapidly develop and took a toll on yield potential. Overall, yields in Saskatchewan were above the 10-year average for most crops, but regional yields vary based on rainfall received during critical parts of the growing season. The only crops that yielded lower than the 10-year average were durum, oats, canola and mustard.

Fall cereal crops yielded above 10-year averages as winter wheat averaged 46 bushels per acre and fall rye averaged 52 bushels per acre province-wide. Average spring-seeded cereal crop yields were 46 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 52 bushels per acre for other spring wheat varieties, 33 bushels per acre for durum, 63 bushels per acre for barley, 79 bushels per acre for oats and 1,340 pounds per acre for canary seed. Flax was the only oilseed crop to yield higher than the 10-year average with an average of 23 bushels per acre across the province. Mustard crops yielded 837 pounds per acre and canola yields averaged 33 bushels per acre across Saskatchewan. Finally, average yields for all legume crops were above the 10-year average. Average field pea yields were 36 bushels per acre, 30 bushels per acre for soybean crops, 1,306 pounds per acre for lentils and 1,319 pounds per acre for chickpea crops.

Most high-acreage crops in Saskatchewan graded in the top two categories, indicating good overall crop quality. Canola graded at 89 per cent 1 CAN and nine per cent 2 CAN. Sixty per cent of Saskatchewan’s hard red spring wheat graded in the 1 CW category while another 31 per cent graded in the 2 CW category. Lentil and field pea grades are very similar as 43 per cent of field peas and 40 per cent of lentils fall in the 1 CAN grade. Additionally, 50 per cent of lentil and field pea crops are rated as 2 CAN. There are quality variations between different regions as environmental conditions play a major role in crop quality.

All producers were busy combining this fall and some were also seeding fall cereal crops. Despite relatively strong winter wheat and fall rye yields this year, seeded acres for each of these crops fell by approximately three per cent this fall.

This year’s average silage yield for the province is 6.37 tons per acre, which is lower than the seven tons per acre reported last year. The east-central and southern regions experienced above-average yields while average yields in west-central and northern regions were below the provincial average. Livestock producers are happy to see hay yields higher this year than they were last year. On dryland acres, alfalfa averaged 1.78 tons per acre, brome hay averaged 1.79 tons per acre and green feed averaged 2.25 tons per acre. Under irrigation, yields for alfalfa were 3.36 tons per acre, 3.25 tons per acre for brome hay and 3.57 tons per acre for greenfeed. Most producers in the province reported good to excellent hay quality in their first cut. Some producers got a second hay cut and they reported good to excellent quality. Hay prices vary throughout Saskatchewan, but the average price of alfalfa is 134.16 dollars per ton, 120.70 dollars per ton for brome and 126.25 dollars per ton for greenfeed. Straw and standing hay are cheaper as average prices are 51.05 dollars per ton and 57 dollars per ton, respectively.

Current topsoil moisture conditions are better than they were heading into last winter. Provincial cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 49 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and seven per cent very short. For provincial hayland, topsoil moisture is 42 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 13 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture around the province is 37 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 18 per cent very short. Additionally, 35 per cent of Saskatchewan pastures are in good condition prior to the winter, 34 per cent are fair, 24 per cent are in poor condition and seven per cent are in very poor condition. Producers throughout the province are still hoping to get more rain this fall and lots of snow over the winter to improve soil moisture and pasture conditions for next year.

Many producers are still working hard to get post-harvest field work done prior to freeze-up. Producers are harrowing, applying fall fertilizer and drying grain. Producers with livestock are currently moving cattle home for the winter and hauling bales. Once the snow flies, producers will enjoy a break from field work and continue planning next year’s operation.

SUBHEADLINE: Northeastern Saskatchewan

The northeast had a very wet spring which made seeding a challenge for many producers. Many crops were seeded later than producers would have liked and some fields with heavy soil weren’t able to be seeded. After emergence, lots of crops suffered flooding damage which hurt early yield potential. The wet spring helped crops make it through a hot and relatively dry summer. Some areas received rain during critical crop development stages which improved yields. Producers in the northeast were some of the last to finish harvest in the province due to late seeding and combining delays from rain.

Nearly all crop types in the northeast yielded higher than their respective provincial averages. The northeast achieved the highest yields in the province for many spring cereal and oilseed crops. These crops include spring wheat varieties, barley, oats, canola and flax. Fall rye is the only crop to yield lower than the provincial average as these crops suffered from excessive spring moisture. Poor yields contributed to a 14 per cent reduction in fall rye acres seeded this year, which is the largest decline in Saskatchewan.

Overall, crop quality was good in the northeast. Nearly all hard red spring wheat and barley graded in the top two categories. Most durum and oat crops were graded in the 1 CW and 2 CW categories, but these crops also had noticeable tonnage grade as 3 CW. Oilseed crop quality was also high, as most flax and canola crops graded in the top category. Finally, most field pea and lentil crops were 1 CAN and 2 CAN grade.

Yields for silage and hay crops were below provincial averages which left livestock producers underwhelmed with feed production this year. Silage yielded 5 tons per acre while hay yields were 2.03 tons per acre for greenfeed, 1.77 tons per acre for alfalfa, 1.57 tons per acre for brome, 1.36 tons per acre for tame hay and 1.12 tons per acre for baled forage. Luckily, producers got high quality hay this year. For the first cut, 43 per cent of hay was excellent, another 43 per cent was good and 14 per cent was fair. Producers that were able to get a second cut reported the quality was mostly fair, with some good and excellent quality hay as well. Hay prices in the northeast are some of the lowest in the province, with all hay types being cheaper than average prices in Saskatchewan.

The northeast received the most precipitation this year which contributed to this region having the highest soil moisture levels in the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is 78 per cent adequate, 19 per cent short and three per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 66 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and four per cent very short. Pasture topsoil is 65 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short and four per cent very short.

Like the west-central, pasture conditions in the northeast are some of the best in the province. Heading into winter, one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 52 per cent are good, 42 per cent are fair and only five per cent are poor. More fall moisture and a lot of snow this winter would elevate pasture conditions next year.

Ever since harvest finished, producers have been busy tilling fields, spraying for weeds and applying anhydrous ammonia where moisture is adequate. Most cattle have been moved home for the winter and livestock producers are picking the last of the bales in their field.

SUBHEADLINE: Northwestern Saskatchewan

Crops were off to a slow start this year from cool and wet spring conditions. Rain during seeding caused delays and some crops were planted late. There were also some unseeded acres this year from relentless spring rain. Hot weather in July and August helped crops catch up to normal development stages, but insufficient rain during this time took a toll on crop yields. Harvest was interrupted by rain in many areas which delayed progress and hurt crop quality.

Yields were lower than producers were expecting. Field pea yields were lower than much of the province. Spring cereal yields were consistent with provincial averages, as oats and barley yielded slightly higher and spring wheat varieties yielded slightly lower. Likewise, flax and canola yielded slightly higher than Saskatchewan averages. Crop quality was decent in the northwest this year. Almost all hard red spring wheat, field pea, canola and flax crops graded in the top two categories. The majority of oat and barley crops were also in the top two categories, but there were notable portions that were lower grade. There were small changes in seeded acres of fall cereal crops this year. Winter wheat acres increased one per cent, while fall rye acres decreased six per cent.

Silage yields in the northwest were the lowest in Saskatchewan at just 4.33 tons per acre. Hay yields were only slightly lower or were higher than provincial averages. In this region, alfalfa averaged 2.62 tons per acre, brome hay averaged 2.06 tons per acre, greenfeed averaged 2.03 tons per acre, tame hay averaged 1.46 tons per acre and baled forage averaged 1.42 tons per acre. Luckily, producers reported that hay was good quality this year. Twenty-six per cent of the first cut was excellent quality, 72 per cent was good and a mere two per cent was fair. Not all producers got a second cut, but those that did reported good to excellent quality. Prices of alfalfa and standing hay are very close to average provincial prices. The price of brome hay is greater than provincial prices, while greenfeed and straw prices are lower.

Fall rains have helped the northwest achieve above-average topsoil moisture relative to the rest of the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is currently 65 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and ten per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 48 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 48 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Producers are hoping to receive more moisture this fall and winter to replenish dry fields and help pasture conditions. Currently, one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 38 per cent are good, 46 per cent are fair, 12 per cent are poor and three per cent are in very poor condition.

Harvest has been done for a couple of weeks in the northwest. Since then, producers have been working fields, spraying weeds and hauling bales. Cattle producers are also busy marketing calves.