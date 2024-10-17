Crop report for the period of Oct. 1 to 7

Submitted

Despite rain delays in some regions of the province, producers were able to make good progress over the past week with 97 per cent of the 2024 crop in the bin. With favourable weather conditions, many producers will finish harvest within the next week.

Harvest is complete in the southwest region of the province. The southeast and west-central regions are wrapping up harvest at 98 per cent complete. The east-central, northeast and northwest regions are in the homestretch with all reporting 93 per cent of harvest complete.

Harvest is complete across the province for winter cereals, triticale, field pea, lentil, durum, mustard and chickpea crops. Spring wheat, barley and canary seed harvest are nearing completion at 99 per cent harvested. Oats are reported to be 96 per cent harvested followed by canola at 94 per cent. The crops furthest behind in harvest progress are flax and soybeans, which are reported at 88 per cent and 77 per cent harvested, respectively.

Some areas in the northern regions experienced delays from rainfall. The Glaslyn area received the most rainfall last week with 31 mm of precipitation, followed closely by the Meota and North Battleford areas which received 26 mm and 25 mm, respectively. The Rosthern area received 22 mm of rain, while the Duck Lake area received 20 mm. Both the Spruce Home and Turtleford areas also received notable moisture at 19 mm for both areas.

Rain fell throughout the province over the past week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Arborfield and Wroxton areas, which both reported 32 mm. The Lake Lenore area recorded 28 mm and the Star City area recorded 26 mm.

Recent moisture in various regions of the province has helped maintain topsoil moisture conditions over the past week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 60 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and four per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 49 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 11 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 43 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Producers are hopeful for more rain in the coming weeks, prior to freeze up, for further topsoil moisture replenishment.

Moisture over the last few weeks has helped with pasture regrowth in many areas, allowing for extended fall grazing for livestock. Overall, producers are indicating adequate feed supplies moving into the winter. Current winter feed supplies are estimated to be:

Hay is 20 per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate and one per cent short.

Greenfeed is 18 per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate and two per cent short.

Silage is 14 per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate and one per cent short.

Straw is 17 per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate and two per cent short.

Feed grain is 11 per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and two per cent short.

Overall, crop damage is not widespread across the province given the amount of harvest complete, but producers did report extensive shelling damage to standing canola and oats from the strong winds that occurred over the weekend. Additionally, the wind caused swaths of canola and hay to blow around, causing harvest challenges. Producers also noted the continued presence of migratory birds, but damage is minimal with limited unharvested crop remaining.

As harvest winds down across the province, producers are busy with fall spraying, field work including harrowing and discing, baling, hauling bales and grain, along with some producers applying fall fertilizer and moving cattle to their winter locations.

As field activity continues, producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind. The public is also reminded to take extra caution on roadways as machinery is still moving from field to field.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Despite rain delays, harvest progressed within the region. Currently, 93 per cent of harvest is complete within the region, up from the 81 per cent reported last week. As producers work to finish harvest, they are also busy with fall spraying and field work including harrowing and discing, applying fall fertilizer, baling and hauling bales. Additionally, some producers are getting ready to move their cattle home for the winter.

Harvest is complete within the region for fall cereals, durum, barley, triticale, mustard, lentils, field peas, soybeans and chickpeas. Spring wheat and canary seed are nearing completion with 98 per cent harvested. Oats are 96 per cent harvested followed by canola at 89 per cent. Flax is the furthest behind in the region at 73 per cent harvested.

Rain fell throughout the region at varying amounts over the past week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Arborfield area at 32 mm followed by the Lake Lenore area at 28 mm. The Star City area recorded 26 mm and the Bruno, Nipawin and St. Brieux areas reported 25 mm over the past week.

The recent moisture has helped to replenish topsoil moisture within the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 86 per cent adequate and 14 per cent short. Hayland is rated as 79 per cent adequate, 21 per cent short and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 72 per cent adequate, 27 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Overall producers are indicating adequate feed supplies moving into the winter. Current winter feed supplies are estimated to be:

Hay is 24 per cent surplus and 76 per cent adequate

Greenfeed is 25 per cent surplus and 75 per cent adequate

Silage is 26 per cent surplus and 74 per cent adequate

Straw is 25 per cent surplus and 75 per cent adequate

Feed grain is 26 per cent surplus and 74 per cent adequate

Crop damage over the past week was due to strong winds that caused extensive shelling damage to standing canola. Additionally, the wind blew swaths of canola around which caused harvest challenges for producers. Minor crop damage was also reported from migratory birds.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Harvest progressed within the region over the past week despite some rain delays in areas. Currently, 93 per cent of harvest is complete within the region, up from the 85 per cent reported last week. As producers work to finish harvest, they are also busy with fall spraying and field work including harrowing and discing, baling and hauling bales. Additionally, some producers are getting ready to move their cattle home for the winter.

Harvest is complete within the region for fall cereals, durum, triticale, mustard, lentils, field peas, and chickpeas. Barley is nearing completion with 99 per cent harvested followed by spring wheat at 97 per cent. Flax is currently 93 per cent harvested and canola is 87 per cent. Oats are the furthest behind in the region at 85 per cent harvested.

Rain was variable throughout the region over the past week. The Radisson area recorded the highest amount at 15 mm. The Meadow Lake area received 8 mm and the Hafford area received 7 mm over the past week. The remaining areas within the region reported 5 mm or less.

Topsoil moisture dropped within the region over the past week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 40 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 41 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Once harvest is complete, producers are hopeful for more rain to help with topsoil moisture replenishment.

Overall producers are indicating adequate feed supplies moving into the winter. Current winter feed supplies are estimated to be:

Hay is 17 per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate and two per cent short

Greenfeed is 16 per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate and five per cent short

Silage is seven per cent surplus, 90 per cent adequate and three per cent short

Straw is six per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and five per cent short

Feed grain is one per cent surplus, 91 per cent adequate and eight per cent short

Overall limited crop damage was reported over the past week given the amount of harvest complete, but producers did report some crop damage due to the strong winds that occurred over the weekend.