Crop report for the period of May 28 to June 3

Seeding progress greatly advanced over the past week despite rain delays throughout the province. Seeding progress is now 94 per cent complete, up from 77 per cent last week. This falls behind both the five-year and 10-year average of 97 per cent.

The southeast and southwest are the furthest advanced at 96 per cent complete. The northwest is 93 per cent complete, followed closely by the east-central, west-central and northeast regions which all report 92 per cent complete.

Provincially, seeding is nearly complete for field peas, lentils, spring wheat and durum. Mustard, triticale and perennial forage are the furthest behind in seeding progress.

Rainfall was variable throughout the province with a few areas reporting heavy rainfall. The highest rainfall was reported in the Porcupine Plain area at 83 mm followed by the Foam Lake area at 73 mm. The Ituna and Lipton areas both received 52 mm.

Topsoil moisture continued to increase this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent surplus, 91 per cent adequate and four per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at two per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and 10 per cent short.

Producers are looking forward to warmer weather to assist crop development. Varying stages of development are reported given the cooler temperatures and delays in seeding progress.

Forty-eight per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, 25 per cent at stem elongation, 20 per cent at flag leaf and seven per cent heading.

Twenty-six per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage with 57 per cent at the seedling stage and 17 per cent tillering.

Eighteen per cent of pulse crops are at the pre-emergent stage with 68 per cent at the seedling stage and 14 per cent reported at the vegetative stage of development.

Forty-three per cent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage, with 54 per cent at the seedling stage and three per cent at the rosette stage.

Forty-seven per cent of the flax is at the pre-emergent stage with 51 per cent at the seedling stage and two per cent starting stem elongation.

There have been various causes of crop damage over the past week. Wind, frost and hail were reported in various locations across the province, with minor crop damage overall. In some regions, producers reported localized heavy rain caused crops to drown out in lower areas within the field. Minor crop damage from flea beetle and cutworm pressure was reported with some producers taking control measures. Producers continue to monitor grasshopper and gopher populations across the province.

Producers have been busy with seeding and spraying when the weather permits, along with rock picking, land rolling, moving cattle out to pasture and branding. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Toll Free: 1-866-457-2377.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers were able to make considerable progress over the last week despite rain delays. Producers report 92 per cent seeding completion, up from 68 per cent reported last week. This falls behind the five-year average of 97 per cent.

Seeding is complete, or near completion, for field peas, spring wheat and canary seed. Canola and oats are 92 per cent complete followed by lentils at 91 per cent complete. Barley and flax are 89 per cent complete followed by perennial forage at 84 per cent seeding completion. Of the lower acreage crops for the region, triticale and soybeans are reported at 50 per cent complete followed by chickpeas at 25 per cent and durum at 21 per cent.

Rainfall was variable throughout the region with the east side receiving higher amounts. Further west in the region, rainfall amounts decreased. The highest rainfall recorded was in the Porcupine Plain area at 83 mm. The Tisdale area received 41 mm followed by the Humboldt and Hudson Bay areas at 35 mm. The Prince Albert area received 18 mm and the Hague area received 10 mm over the past week.

Continued moisture within the region has helped maintain topsoil moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at ten per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and two per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is two per cent surplus, 96 per cent adequate and two per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is similar at one per cent surplus, 96 per cent adequate and three per cent short.

Cool, wet weather and varying seeding dates continue to slow crop development within the region.

Forty-two per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, 42 per cent at stem elongation, 11 per cent at flag leaf and five per cent at heading.

Thirty-one per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage, 54 per cent at the seedling stage and 15 per cent are at the tillering stage.

Nine per cent of pulse crops are at the pre-emergent stage with 84 per cent at the seedling stage and seven per cent at the vegetative stage of development.

Fifty per cent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage and 50 per cent are at the seedling stage.

Thirty-nine per cent of the flax is at the pre-emergent stage with 61 per cent at the seedling stage.

Producers in the region report minor crop damage due to frost, wind and excessive moisture which is causing drowned out crops in the low areas within the field. Increased crop damage is reported due to flea beetles with reports of some producers taking control measures within the region.

When weather allows, producers are beginning in-crop herbicide applications and are continuing to monitor fields for pests while moving cattle out to pasture.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers were able to progress in their seeding operations with the pause in rainfall throughout much of the region over the past week. Currently, producers are reporting 93 per cent seeding completion, up from 80 per cent last week. This falls behind the five-year average of 98 per cent.

Seeding is complete, or near completion, for field peas, lentils, canary seed, mustard, spring wheat and soybeans. Flax is reported at 95 per cent seeding completion followed by canola and barley at 90 per cent. Oats is 84 per cent complete and triticale is 75 per cent. Of the lower acreage crops for the region, chickpeas are reported at 50 per cent complete followed by durum at 47 per cent and perennial forage at 30 per cent.

Rain fell in reduced amounts throughout the region this week. The highest reported rainfall was in the Hafford area at 41 mm followed by the Radisson area at 31 mm. The Paynton area received 22 mm and the St. Walburg area received 14 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions within the region remain adequate. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at three per cent surplus, 94 per cent adequate and three per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 95 per cent adequate and five per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 94 per cent adequate and six per cent short.

Cooler conditions and differences in seeding dates continue to slow crop development within the region.

Eighteen per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage and 82 per cent are at the stem elongation stage.

Twenty-two per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage, 64 per cent at the seedling stage and 14 per cent are at the tillering stage.

Ten per cent of pulse crops are at the pre-emergent stage with 77 per cent at the seedling stage and 13 per cent at the vegetative stage of development.

Forty-five per cent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage and 55 per cent are at the seedling stage.

Thirty-six per cent of the flax is at the pre-emergent stage with 64 per cent at the seedling stage.

Producers in the region report minor crop damage due to frost, wind and excessive moisture. Producers are continuing to monitor areas for flea beetles, cutworms and pea leaf weevils. Increased crop damage is being reported due to flea beetles within the region. As weather allows, producers will continue with their seeding operations and begin in-crop herbicide applications. Throughout the week ahead, producers will be monitoring for insect pressure and moving cattle out to pasture.