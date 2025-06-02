Crop report for the period of May 20-26

Ministry of Agriculture

Producers made significant progress again this week, with seeding now 88 per cent complete in Saskatchewan. This is ahead of the five-year average of 82 per cent and the 10-year average of 85 per cent. Topsoil moisture is showing some slight decline due to warm windy conditions.

The southwest is the furthest advanced in seeding progress at 95 per cent complete. This is followed closely by the west-central region at 94 per cent, the northwest region at 93 per cent and the northeast region at 92 per cent. The east-central and southeast regions are the furthest behind at 81 per cent and 80 per cent respectively.

Provincially, seeding progress is the furthest ahead for field peas and lentils at 98 per cent and 95 per cent complete, respectively. Chickpeas are reported at 91 per cent, while soybeans are only at 48 per cent. For cereal crops, triticale is the furthest ahead at 94 per cent. Durum and spring wheat are both 93 per cent. Barley is at 89 per cent followed by oats at 79 per cent and canary seed is at 75 per cent. For oilseeds, mustard is 92 per cent followed by canola at 83 per cent and flax at 73 per cent. Perennial forages are at 55 per cent complete.

Rainfall was variable across the province with some producers in the southeast regions experiencing increased amounts. The highest reported rainfall was in the Weyburn area at 66 millimetres (mm). The Griffin and Indian Head areas received 20 mm and the Browning area received 18 mm.

Overall, topsoil moisture is showing some slight reductions over the past week due to dry and windy conditions. Cropland topsoil moisture is four per cent surplus, 65 per cent adequate and 27 per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is two per cent surplus, 59 per cent adequate and 31 per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is very similar with one per cent surplus, 56 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Most producers are reporting normal crop development across the province. Fall cereals are currently rated at 89 per cent normal crop development for this time of year with seven per cent ahead and four per cent behind normal. Spring cereals are estimated to be 73 per cent normal with 13 per cent ahead and 14 per cent behind. Pulse crops are rated at 76 per cent normal crop development with 10 per cent ahead and 14 per cent behind. Oilseeds are at 73 per cent normal with seven per cent ahead and 20 per cent behind normal development. Perennial forage is 79 per cent normal crop development with six per cent ahead and 15 per cent behind. Annual forage is indicated at 77 per cent normal crop development while 10 per cent is ahead and 13 per cent is behind.

Crop damage was minor with a few producers reporting some damage due to heat, wind and dry conditions. Flooding and frost were also noted as causing minor damage in some areas of the province. Flea beetle, wireworm and cutworm activity has been noted, with some producers taking control measures. Some regions have observed grasshoppers hatching but current reports of crop damage are few.

Most producers anticipate that seeding will wrap up within the next week if weather permits. Producers are also busy moving cattle to pasture, spraying and land rolling.

As producers continue with seeding and field work operations, they are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work that they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers report 92 per cent seeding completion, up 18 per cent from last week’s report. This is significantly ahead of the five-year average of 75 per cent.

Very little rain fell throughout the region over the past week, with the highest recorded amount being five mm in each of the Barrier Valley, Star City and Aberdeen regions. Other areas received lower or trace amounts of precipitation. Producers are hoping for a significant rain to help with emergence and crop development.

Topsoil moisture conditions have become short for the region. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at 31 per cent adequate, 59 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. Hayland is reported at 28 per cent adequate, 54 per cent short and 18 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are reported at 27 per cent adequate, 56 per cent short and 17 per cent very short.

Producers in the region are noting minor to moderate damage to crops due to wind and heat and some areas with minor to severe damage due to dry conditions. There was also some minor frost damage this week. Minor damage related to flea beetles, wireworms and cutworms was also reported.

Producers will be busy completing seeding along with moving cattle out to pasture and conducting herbicide applications.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers are reporting 93 per cent seeding completion within the region over the past week. This is up 12 per cent from last week and ahead of the five-year average of 86 per cent.

Rain fell throughout the region over the past week with the highest recorded amount falling in the Loon Lake and Frenchman Butte regions at 12 mm. The Round Hill area received 10 mm followed by the Blaine Lake, Douglas and Meota areas at eight mm. While the rain was welcome this week, producers are hoping for more to help with emergence and crop development.

Topsoil moisture conditions improved slightly for the region this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at 58 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland is reported at 47 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are reported at 44 per cent adequate, 47 per cent short and nine per cent very short.

Producers in the region are noting minor to moderate damage to crops due to wind and heat and some areas with minor to severe damage due to dry conditions. Minor frost damage to crops was also reported. Reports of flea beetle activity were indicated this week, but only minor crop damage has been reported.

As the weather allows, producers will continue to seed, apply herbicide and monitor emerging crops. Producers are also busy moving cattle to pasture.