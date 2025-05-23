Crop report for the period of May 13-19

Ministry of Agriculture

Seeding in Saskatchewan is nearly three-quarters complete with 72 per cent of crops now planted, which is an increase of 23 per cent from last week. This is a smaller increase than the week prior, which is largely due to rain delays in parts of the south and east regions of the province. Seeding progress remains notably higher than the five-year average of 60 per cent and 10-year average of 64 per cent.

Producers in the southwest are in the home stretch of seeding with 89 per cent of crops currently seeded in this region. Progress in the northwest and west-central follow closely with 81 per cent of crops now seeded in these regions. Producers in the northeast made good progress this week as seeding progress in this region sits at 74 per cent. Seeding progress in the southeast and east-central are below the provincial average. Seeding in the southeast is 63 per cent complete, while the east-central region has the smallest percentage of current seeded acres with progress currently sitting at 58 per cent.

Most of the pulse crops in the province have been seeded. Field peas lead seeding progress by crop type at 92 per cent, followed closely by lentils and chickpeas at 90 per cent and 83 per cent, respectively. Large portions of many spring cereal crops have also been seeded. Triticale and durum lead cereal seeding progress at 87 per cent, followed by spring wheat at 80 per cent and barley at 71 per cent. Canary seed and oat crops lag further behind other cereal crops with 56 per cent and 55 per cent of crops seeded, respectively. Seeding progress for all oilseed crops has now reached the halfway point. Mustard continues to lead seeding progress for oilseed crops at 84 per cent, followed by canola at 58 per cent and flax at 50 per cent. Seeding of soybean and perennial forage crops has made the least progress so far as 31 per cent of these crops have been seeded.

There was more rainfall in the province this past week compared to the week before, with the southeast corner of the province receiving the most precipitation. The highest recorded rainfall was in the Lampman area, which received 139 millimeters (mm). The Oxbow and Frobisher areas followed with 104 mm and 100 mm, respectively. The Carnduff area also received notable rainfall with 93 mm. Despite the abundant rainfall in certain areas, other parts of the province remain dry, and producers there are hoping for rainfall soon.

The rainfall helped replenish topsoil moisture in certain areas, while dry conditions in other areas continue to deplete topsoil moisture reserves. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as six per cent surplus, 69 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short, and three per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate, 27 per cent short, and six per cent very short. Topsoil moisture levels in pastures are slightly drier as conditions are rated as two per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 31 per cent short, and seven per cent very short.

Seeding remains the primary focus for most producers in the province, but many are also busy spraying, land rolling and picking rocks. Livestock producers are also working to move their animals to the pasture for the season. While producers remain busy with fieldwork, they are reminded to be aware of powerlines and other hazards when transporting large equipment. Drivers are reminded to take extra precautions when encountering farm machinery on roadways.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Nearly three-quarters of crops have been seeded in the northeast. Progress current sits at 74 percent, much higher than the five-year average of 47 per cent. Conditions have been dry this spring in the northeast, which has resulted in rapid seeding progress.

Essentially all field peas have been seeded as progress is at 99 per cent, and many lentil crops have been seeded with progress at 75 per cent. Most spring cereal crops have been planted, with 95 per cent of spring wheat, 81 per cent of oats, and 80 per cent of barley in the ground. Canary seed and durum are further behind other cereals as 65 per cent and 51 per cent have been seeded, respectively. Oilseed crops are over half done as seeding progress is at 65 per cent for canola and 52 per cent for flax. Seventeen per cent of soybeans and 21 per cent of perennial forages have been planted.

Rainfall has been scarce in the northeast this past week. The only places to receive notable rainfall were the Hudson Bay area with 13 mm and the Bruno and Kelvington areas with eight mm.

With limited rainfall, topsoil moisture levels dropped from last week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 48 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short, and eight per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 40 per cent adequate, 52 per cent short, and eight per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is 36 per cent adequate, 56 per cent short, and eight per cent very short.

As seeding is close to wrapping up, producers are hoping to receive lots of rain in the coming weeks to help their crops and replenish soil moisture.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Seeding is 81 per cent complete in the northwest, which is an increase of 32 per cent and higher than the five-year average of 68 per cent. Dry conditions in this region have been the main factor behind the rapid seeding progress.

All expected acres of field peas, lentils and canary seed have been planted. Most spring cereal crops have been planted as well, with 94 per cent of spring wheat, 83 per cent of barley, and 71 per cent of oats in the ground. The exception is triticale, which is only at 30 per cent complete. Approximately three-quarters of oilseed crops have been seeded, with progress at 77 per cent for flax and 68 per cent for canola.

Similar to the northeast, there has been limited rainfall in the northwest this spring. Only a few areas received noticeable rainfall, which was the Loon Lake area receiving 13 mm, followed by the Paradise Hill area receiving 11 mm. The Hafford and North Battleford areas both got 10 mm.

Topsoil moisture levels in the northwest are some of the lowest in the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as five per cent surplus, 47 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short, and 11 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as 40 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short, and 15 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 38 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short, and 17 per cent short.

Producers are working to wrap up harvest and conduct other field work such as spraying, rock picking, and moving livestock. Producers are hoping for abundant rainfall soon to increase soil moisture levels and help crops.