Crop report for the period of May 12-18

A weather system moved through the province this week, bringing strong winds and periods of mixed precipitation. Multiple areas reported rainfall, while others experienced snow and flurries, that considerably slowed down seeding progress.

Seeding is 29 per cent complete in Saskatchewan, an increase of 13 per cent from last week and below the five-year average of 55 per cent and the 10-year average of 52 per cent.

Despite weather delays, seeding progressed in all regions this week. The southwest region is most advanced at 55 per cent, followed by the southeast at 41 per cent, the west-central region at 30 per cent and the northwest region at 16 per cent. The east-central region reports 11 per cent complete and the northeast region is at 3 per cent.

Seeding progress is most advanced for pulse crops, including lentils and field peas, while cereals and oilseed crops continue to make steady gains in seeded acreage.

Cereal crops

• 49 per cent for durum;

• 34 per cent for triticale;

• 27 per cent for barley;

• 25 per cent for spring wheat;

• 15 per cent for canary seed; and

• 11 per cent for oats.

Pulse crops

• 53 per cent for field peas and lentils; and

• 40 per cent for chickpeas.

Oilseed crops

• 30 per cent for mustard;

• 21 per cent for flax; and

• 15 per cent canola.

Perennial forages

• 15 per cent.

Considerable rainfall was recorded in several parts of the province. The highest reported rainfall was in the Dundurn area at 83 millimetres (mm), followed by the North Battleford area at around 82 mm and the Big Arm area at 68 mm.

Widespread precipitation increased topsoil moisture recharge across the province. This improvement is expected to benefit crop development, as well as hay and pasture conditions. Topsoil moisture conditions across the province were reported as follows:

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

• 1 per cent very short.

• 27 per cent surplus;

• 67 per cent adequate; and

• 5 per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

• 19 per cent surplus;

• 72 per cent adequate; and

• 9 per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

• 14 per cent surplus;

• 73 per cent adequate;

• 11 per cent short; and

• 2 per cent very short.

As the busy seeding season continues, farmers are monitoring early seeded crops as they emerge, particularly after the low temperatures and frost last week. Many producers are gradually applying pre-seed herbicides when the weather permits to manage weeds and are also completing operations such as harrowing, land rolling and rock picking. Livestock producers are checking fences and beginning to move cattle to pasture. Pastures are starting to green up, benefiting significantly from the recent precipitation received across the province.

As seeding progresses across the province, motorists are encouraged to remain alert for farm machinery on roadways during this busy period. Producers are also reminded to use caution when transporting equipment and to follow all safety protocols.

The Ministry of Agriculture, in partnership with Sask Ag Matters, reminds producers of the Farm Stress Line. Producers, their families and farm workers can call toll-free at 1-800-667-4442 at any time for confidential support from mental health professionals familiar with the challenges of agriculture.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.