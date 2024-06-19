Crop report for the period of June 4-10

Submitted

Provincially, most producers have completed their seeding operations with 98 per cent of the 2024 crop seeded. Rain continued to hinder seeding operations in the northeast and east-central parts of the province. Some producers have indicated their acres may not be able to be seeded this year due to the excess moisture in some areas.

Rain fell throughout the province over the last week with the northeast region receiving the highest amounts. The Lake Lenore area reported the highest rainfall amount at 81 mm followed by the Arborfield area at 78 mm and the Duck Lake area at 76 mm. Regions that have received increased precipitation have noted that the heavy rainfall has caused water to collect in lower-lying areas with crop flooding occurring.

With the continued rainfall across the province, moisture conditions continue to increase with a few more regions indicating surplus moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent surplus, 90 per cent adequate and two per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at five per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and six per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.

Although many crops fall within the normal stages of development for this time of year, there has been a week-over-week increase to the percentage of crops reported as behind the normal stages of development due to the cooler temperatures experienced and delays to seeding from rainfall. Spring wheat and oilseed crops are the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of the year.

Many producers indicate that pasture conditions have shown great improvement throughout the province given the moisture received. The majority of crops across the province are reported in good to excellent condition given the moisture received. This has provided a great start for crops as compared to previous years.

Of the cereal crops grown across the province, winter wheat is reported at 69 per cent good and 18 per cent excellent. Fall rye is 73 per cent good and 14 per cent excellent. Spring wheat is 64 per cent good and 23 per cent excellent. Durum is 66 per cent good and 27 per cent excellent. Oats are rated as 68 per cent good and 19 per cent excellent. Barley is 66 per cent good and 21 per cent excellent. Triticale is 83 per cent good and 13 per cent excellent. Canary seed is rated at 65 per cent good and 24 per cent excellent.

Provincially, field peas are rated as 67 per cent good and 24 per cent excellent. Lentils are 69 per cent good and 21 per cent excellent. Soybeans are 73 per cent good and 10 per cent excellent. Chickpeas are 84 per cent good and 11 per cent excellent across the province.

Across the province, flax is rated as 68 per cent good and 23 per cent excellent. Mustard is 71 per cent good and 17 per cent excellent. Canola shows to have a wider range of reported crop condition with 16 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good and 19 per cent rated as fair.

Environmental conditions contributing to crop damage this week include excessive moisture, frost and wind. Damage overall was reported as minor except for a few areas of the province reporting increased crop damage from wind and excessive moisture. In addition to damage caused by crop flooding in low-lying areas from excessive moisture, producers also note that crops are showing signs of stress due to the excess moisture in some regions of the province. Flea beetles, grasshoppers and gophers continue to cause crop damage throughout many regions with some areas reporting minor to moderate crop damage.

As producers wrap up seeding, they are applying in-crop herbicides during appropriate weather, as well as rock picking. Crops will continue to be monitored for insects and environmental damage. As cattle are moved out to pasture, producers will monitor and fix fence where required. For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and producers are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Despite continued rain interruptions, seeding was able to advance within the region over the past week. The northeast region overall is reporting 95 per cent seeding completion. Census division 14 is reporting 96 per cent seeding completion and census division 15 is reporting 95 per cent completion. The current moisture status within the region is posing challenges to seeding completion with a few producers noting that unless the weather changes, they are unlikely to finish seeding some acres this year.

Rain fell throughout the region with many areas reporting heavy amounts. The highest amount recorded was in the Lake Lenore area at 81 mm. This was followed by the Arborfield area at 78 mm and the Duck Lake area at 76 mm. The lowest rainfall recorded for the past week fell in the Rosthern area which reported 18 mm.

Topsoil moisture continues to increase with many areas reporting surplus moisture conditions. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated at 23 per cent surplus and 77 per cent adequate. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as 13 per cent surplus and 87 per cent adequate. Pasture topsoil moisture is 15 per cent surplus and 85 per cent adequate.

Although the majority of crops fall within the normal stages of development for this time of year, many are not advancing at the expected rate. This is due to excessive moisture, cooler temperatures and delays to seeding progress from rainfall. Fall cereals and oilseed crops are the furthest behind at 56 per cent and 41 per cent respectively.

The majority of crops are reported to be in good condition within the region, but many areas are beginning to report fair crop conditions due to stress from excessive moisture. A full summary of individual crop conditions for the region can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Minor crop damage was reported in the region due to frost and wind over the past week. Moderate crop damage occurred due to flea beetles along with excessive moisture conditions. Producers report drowned out areas within fields along with large areas of standing water that are causing stress to developing crops. Given the excessive moisture conditions, there are also concerns for root rot and leaf disease development within the region as well.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Most producers have wrapped up seeding within the region, but excessive moisture is posing challenges to seeding completion in the region’s more northern areas. A few producers note that it is likely some acres will not be seeded due to the excessive moisture currently in the fields.

Rain fell throughout the region over the past week with heavy rainfall amounts recorded in the northern areas of the region. The highest amount recorded was in the Hafford area at 60 mm followed by the Meadow Lake area at 55 mm. The North Battleford area received 45 mm and the Prince Albert area received 39 mm.

Topsoil moisture continues to increase within the region this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is six per cent surplus and 94 per cent adequate. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 96 per cent adequate and one per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is one per cent surplus, 97 per cent adequate and two per cent short.

Most crops fall within the normal stages of development for this time of year, but many are starting to fall behind in development. This is due to excessive moisture, cooler temperatures and delays to seeding progress from rainfall. Oilseed crops and annual forages are the furthest behind at 40 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.

Producers report many crops are in excellent to good condition throughout the region. Canola in some areas within the region is falling slightly behind the reported good conditions for the other crops. A full summary of individual crop conditions for the region can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Minor crop damage was reported in the region due to frost, wind and cutworms over the past week. Moderate crop damage occurred due to flea beetles with some producers taking control measures. Excessive moisture is also causing crop damage due to flooded and drowned out areas within fields and is raising concerns for root rot and leaf disease development within the region.