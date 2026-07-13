Crop report for the period of June 30 to July 6

Rainfall continued across many areas of the province this week, with some regions also experiencing minor to severe hail. Producers are beginning to see the impacts of the excessive moisture received over the past two weeks, including yellowing and drowned out crops. Crop development is highly variable across the province depending on weather conditions in the area, with many reporting slower development. Regular rainfall events have also delayed spraying and haying operations.

The Calder area recorded the highest rainfall with 112 millimetres (mm), followed by the Glaslyn area with 103 mm. The Radville and Churchbridge areas received 83 mm and 80 mm, respectively.

While many areas received rainfall this week, the surplus topsoil moisture conditions percentage decreased slightly. The surplus topsoil moisture ratings continue to be relatively high across the province overall.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

30 per cent surplus;

69 per cent adequate; and

1 per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

23 per cent surplus;

76 per cent adequate; and

1 per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

16 per cent surplus;

82 per cent adequate; and

2 per cent short.

Due to differing environmental conditions around the province, stages of crop development are varying.

2 per cent of winter cereals are at the stem elongation stage, 8 per cent are at flag leaf, 56 per cent are heading and 34 per cent are at the dough stage.

1 per cent of spring cereals are pre-emergent, 3 per cent at seedling, 21 per cent tillering, 27 per cent at stem elongation, 34 per cent are at flag leaf and 14 per cent are at the heading stage.

24 per cent of flax crops are at the seedling stage, 62 per cent are at stem elongation, 13 per cent are flowering and 1 per cent at the boll stage.

8 per cent of canola and mustard crops are at the seedling stage, 27 per cent are at rosette, 37 per cent are bolting, 27 per cent are flowering and 1 per cent are podded.

2 per cent of pulse crops are at the seedling stage, 52 per cent are at the vegetative stage, 43 per cent are flowering and 3 per cent are podded.

Due to wet conditions, most livestock producers are still waiting to cut hay. Currently, 4 per cent of first cut hay has been cut and 2 per cent has been baled or silaged provincially. Hay quality is reported at 13 per cent excellent, 66 per cent good, 8 per cent fair and 13 per cent poor. Like last week, most producers are still hoping for warmer and drier conditions to get out in the field to cut hay. Pasture conditions for the province are reported at 38 per cent excellent, 55 per cent good and 7 per cent fair.

Several types of crop damage occurred throughout the province last week. Many producers are still reporting flooding as causing the most crop damage in the province and are beginning to see the effects. Severe thunderstorms last week brought hail to some areas in the province and caused damage to some crops. Additionally, producers have noted that gophers, cabbage seedpod weevil and wind have also caused minor crop damage.

In-crop spraying has been delayed in some areas of the province due to the wet conditions. Producers are trying to get out in the field to continue in-crop herbicide spraying and are evaluating if spraying fungicides and insecticides are warranted this week.