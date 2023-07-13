Crop Report for the Period of June 27 to July 3

Ministry of Agriculture

Crops are quickly progressing in the province with the warm temperatures and widespread rain received this past week. The sight of yellow canola and green wheat fields is now prominent on the landscape across Saskatchewan.

Producers made substantial haying progress this past week. Although rain was received across the province, many areas need more to keep moisture levels adequate.

Generally, this week, the north received more rain than the south. The Odessa area, however, recorded the most rain received for the week with 42 mm. Prince Albert and Turtleford also received significant amounts of rainfall with 40 and 37 mm, respectively.

Although rain was received, warm temperatures meant it didn’t stay long and soil moisture began to diminish. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 42 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short, and 15 per cent very short. Hay and pasture topsoil moisture follows a similar pattern with 36 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 21 per cent very short. Topsoil moisture levels in the southwest and west central are the lowest for the province.

Sixty per cent of canola is in the flowering stage. Just over half, 56 per cent, of this year’s flax crop is in the stem extension stage. Fall cereals are beginning to fill across the province, with 51 per cent of this year’s crop heading out and 36 per cent at a dough stage. Spring cereals are not far behind, with 43 per cent of the crop heading out. Pulses are the most diverse in staging across the province, with 28 per cent in vegetative stages, 29 per cent flowering and 40 per cent beginning to pod.

Haying is well underway in the province. Forty-eight per cent of the hay crop has been cut for the first time this year, and 23 per cent has also been baled or silage. The quality of hay from the first cut is good to fair. Many producers are hoping for a good quality second cut for this year. Producers are closely monitoring pasture conditions with 36 per cent rated as good, 32 per cent fair and 20 per cent poor.

Crop damage this week comes from scattered hailstorms, heat stress and wind damage. Plow winds were a concern in the north. In addition to environmental damage, grasshoppers, other insects and gophers are the primary concerns for producers. Crop diseases are beginning to appear after wet and humid conditions accompanied the heat.

Producers are busy haying and spraying both insecticides and fungicides this week. They are also scouting their fields and hoping for additional moisture to ensure proper crop development.

When spraying, producers are reminded to always read the label and follow recommended rates. The 2023 Guide to Crop Protection is available to help producers with spraying decisions.

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and are reminded to take all safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is there to help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Crops are progressing nicely in the northeast. Canola is flowering and cereals are heading out with good conditions throughout the region. Producers are hoping for some timely rains to sustain the conditions they have.

The northeast received rain this week that was also accompanied by some strong winds. The Prince Albert area recorded 40 mm this past week. Rain received helped maintain moisture levels, although they are still diminishing. In cropland, 54 per cent of topsoil moisture is adequate, 45 per cent is short and one per cent is very short. In hay and pastures, 49 per cent is adequate, 50 per cent is short, and one per cent is very short.

The majority of fall cereals are in dough stages at 69 per cent, while 29 percent are heading. In spring cereals, 59 per cent is heading out. Seventy per cent of canola is flowering and 54 per cent of pulses are podding. Sixty-eight per cent of flax is in the stem elongation stage.

Producers are about halfway through their first cut of hay, with 23 per cent cut and another 25 per cent baled or silaged. Producers are happy with the good quality hay. Pasture conditions in the northeast are rated as 63 per cent good with 30 per cent in fair condition.

Crop damage in the northeast this week is due to localized flooding, wind damage and some moisture stress. Producers are busy spraying fungicides and haying this week.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers welcomed the rainfall this past week; that helped replenish topsoil moisture levels. However, along with the rain came hail and strong winds that caused some crop damage. The Turtleford area recorded 37 mm.

Topsoil moisture levels were replenished by the rain with 73 per cent of cropland is now adequate and 26 per cent short. In hay and pasture land, 70 per cent is adequate and 27 per cent is short.

Flax is the most advanced in this region, where 80 per cent of the crop is flowering. Fall cereals are equally split between heading and dough stages. Spring cereals are mainly heading out at 65 per cent. Seventy-four per cent of canola is flowering. Pulses are mainly podding at 40 per cent.

The moisture this past week delayed haying progress in the region. Seventy-five per cent of hay is standing, while 18 per cent is cut and seven per cent is baled or silaged. The majority of first cut hay is of good quality. Pastures are in good to fair condition in the region, with many producers hopeful that condition will hold on after this week’s moisture.

Crop damage this week was due to hail and wind that moved through the region. Producers are also scouting crops for disease and insects, with grasshoppers being a primary concern.