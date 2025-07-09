Crop report for the period of June 24-30

Ministry of Agriculture

Growing conditions in Saskatchewan were variable this past week. Thunderstorms swept across parts of the province, bringing moisture to crops along with some hail. Producers in areas that received hail will be assessing crop damage over the next week to determine the impact on yields. Many areas in the southern regions of the province received limited rainfall which continues to stress crops and accelerate crop development.

However, some areas of the province received significant rainfall last week. The most rainfall recorded was 115 millimetres (mm) in the Archerwill area, followed closely by the Beatty area with 85 mm. There was also notable rainfall in the Kinistino and Middle Lake areas with 75 mm and 65 mm, respectively.

Despite rainfall in certain areas, provincial topsoil moisture conditions declined from last week. Provincial cropland topsoil moisture is rated at two per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 23 per cent short, and nine per cent very short. For hay crops, topsoil moisture levels are two per cent surplus, 53 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short, and 17 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture levels in the province currently sit at one per cent surplus, 44 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short, and 23 per cent very short.

Crops developed swiftly over the last week. All crop types are further ahead of normal stages than they were last week. Fall cereal crops are the most advanced, followed closely by spring cereal and pulse crops. Oilseed and annual forage crops are the furthest behind their normal stages this year but are significantly further ahead than last year. In the southwest and northwest, crops are the most advanced in the province due to persistent hot and dry conditions this year. On the other hand, crops in the central regions are the furthest behind.

Crop conditions vary across the province, largely due to the amount and timing of rainfall so far this year. Approximately half of fall and spring cereal crops are in good condition, with most of the other half in fair to poor condition. For pulses, half to two-thirds of crops are in good condition, with most of the rest in fair condition. Finally, most oilseed crops are in fair to good condition at the end of June.

Most livestock producers have started their first cuts of hay this year. Currently, 10 per cent of hay crops in the province have been cut, 84 per cent are still standing, and six per cent have been baled or silaged. Hay quality varies greatly throughout the province. Twelve per cent of hay is excellent quality, 43 per cent is good, 34 per cent is fair, and 11 per cent is poor quality. Producers are hoping for timely rain in the coming weeks to produce good second cuts.

There were numerous sources of crop damage throughout the province last week. Producers are reporting that dry conditions combined with heat and wind are causing the most widespread damage to crops in the province. As an additional consequence of these conditions, grasshopper and flea beetle activity are causing minor damage in dry areas. In certain areas of the west-central, east-central and northeast regions, producers are reporting minor damage from excess moisture in low spots due to abundant rainfall over the past few weeks. Many regions experienced thunderstorms last week which brought varying levels of hail damage to crops in certain areas of the province.

With in-crop herbicide applications largely complete, producers are shifting their focus on scouting crops and spraying for insects and disease when necessary. Livestock producers are busy cutting hay crops and checking fences as livestock are in the pasture. More timely rain will be needed throughout July and August to sustain yield potential to harvest.

This can be a stressful time of year for producers as weather conditions can be unpredictable. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

