Crop report for the period of June 18-24

Ministry of Agriculture, Submitted

Conditions across the province were variable this past week with some regions receiving limited rainfall and others experiencing heavy storms that brought wind, significant rainfall over a short period of time and hail resulting in damage to crops, buildings and machinery. Producers continue to assess crops for hail recovery which varies based on the type of crop and its developmental stage.

Rainfall varied across the province over the past week with areas in the southwest region receiving no rainfall to areas in the northeast and southeast regions receiving significant rainfall. The St. Brieux area received the highest rainfall at 76 mm recorded for the past week followed by the Carnduff area at 70 mm. The Langenburg area reported 68 mm and the Rosthern area reported 57 mm for the week.

Although rainfall increased topsoil moisture in some regions, others experienced a decrease this week. Provincially, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at six per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and one per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate, 17 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Cooler temperatures continue to slow crop development. Spring wheat and oilseed crops are still the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of year. Crops in the southwest region of the province are the furthest advanced while crops in the central and northern regions are falling further behind in development. Warmer temperatures are needed to help crop development progress. While crop conditions vary, the majority of crops are rated as in good condition.

Pastures are reported in good condition overall. Livestock producers rate hay quality as 31 per cent excellent, 62 per cent good and seven per cent fair. Haying operations are just beginning in the province as the weather allows.

Various causes of crop damage were reported over the past week. Producers report excess moisture, which has been rated as severe in some regions, as water is accumulating in areas of the field and contributing to crop stress. These areas will remain unseeded and the areas that are seeded may not be able to recover from the current moisture stress. The frequent rainfall and moisture stressed areas are also contributing to leaf disease and root rot development. Some areas experienced minor to severe hail and wind damage with producers still assessing which crops will be able to recover. Frost was also reported but overall was rated as minor. Gophers continue to be a problem with areas of severe damage that need to be re-seeded. Flea beetles and grasshoppers are persisting with producers taking control measures when needed.

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and they are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

With seeding finishing within the region, producers note that some acres won’t be seeded this year due to the excess moisture. In-crop applications continue when the weather allows but the current moisture conditions are causing challenges with ruts being created in fields from equipment. Producers are monitoring for insect and disease pressure. A severe storm moved throughout the region over the past week that caused significant damage in some areas from hail and strong winds.

The amount of rain varied considerably throughout the region with some areas reporting significant amounts and other areas reporting less than 10 mm for the week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the St. Brieux area at 76 mm followed by the Rosthern area at 57 mm and the Lake Lenore area at 42 mm.

Topsoil moisture remains adequate for the region with a slight reduction in the surplus amount. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 27 per cent surplus and 73 per cent adequate. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 19 per cent surplus and 81 per cent adequate. Pasture topsoil moisture is 17 per cent surplus and 83 per cent adequate.

Cooler temperatures and excess moisture continue to slow crop development throughout the region. Most crops are showing increases but are still falling behind their normal stages of development for this time of year. The furthest behind is oilseed crops at 51 per cent behind the normal stages of development for this time of year. This is followed closely by fall cereals at 45 per cent and spring cereals at 43 per cent behind their normal stages of development. Crop conditions are rated mainly as good to fair throughout the region. A full summary of individual crop conditions for all regions can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Livestock producers are rating hay quality as 46 per cent excellent, 51 per cent good and three per cent fair. Two per cent of the hay crop is reported as cut in the region with one per cent baled or silaged currently.

Wind, excess moisture and hail caused crop damage in areas throughout the region with a few areas reporting severe damage. Crops in low lying areas are showing signs of stress (yellowing) due to excess moisture and in some areas are unlikely to recover. Some re-seeding has been done in previously drowned out areas of field. With the frequent rainfall producers continue to note the development of root rot and some producers are spraying fungicides to control the current leaf disease pressure. Frost was also reported but with minor overall crop damage. Minor to moderate flea beetle damage is being reported in the region with a few smaller areas showing severe damage.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

A few areas within the region note that the recent rain stopped any further seeding from happening. In-crop applications continue when the weather allows, and producers are monitoring for insect and disease pressure. A severe storm moved throughout the region over the past week and caused significant damage in some areas from hail and strong winds.

Rain fell throughout the region in varying amounts. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Prince Albert area at 38 mm followed by the North Battleford area at 34 mm. The Meadow Lake area recorded 26 mm. Areas on the west side of the region recorded less than 10 mm for the week.

Topsoil moisture remains adequate condition for the region. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 14 per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate and two per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at six per cent surplus, 90 per cent adequate and four per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is six per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and seven per cent short.

Crop development continues to be delayed due to cooler temperatures and excess moisture throughout the region. The majority of crops have fallen further behind their normal stages of development for this time of year as compared to previous weeks. The furthest behind is fall cereal crops at 66 per cent behind the normal stages of development for this time of year. This is followed by annual forages at 54 per cent and oilseeds at 51 per cent behind their normal stages of development. Crop conditions are rated mainly as good throughout the region. A full summary of individual crop conditions for all regions can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table

Livestock producers rate hay quality as 100 per cent good within the region. Two per cent of the hay crop is reported as cut in the region currently.

Wind, excess moisture and hail caused crop damage in areas throughout the region with a few areas reporting severe damage. Producers indicate that the excess moisture has caused minor flowing in areas of fields that have standing water. With the frequent rainfall producers continue to note the development of root rot and some producers are spraying fungicides to control the current leaf disease pressure. Frost was also reported but with minor overall crop damage. Minor flea beetle damage is being reported in the region.