Crop report for the period of June 10 to 16

With seeding complete in the province, producers are busy with in-field spraying and other activities such as hauling grain. A good general rain is needed to help push crop development and ensure the crop doesn’t begin to deteriorate in condition.

There were some isolated showers over the past week with some areas seeing heavy rain and hail. While the moisture was welcome, the intensity of these storms left some crops damaged. The most rainfall reported over the week was in the Meadow Lake area which received 64 millimetres (mm). Other heavy rainfall amounts were reported in the Coleville area with 46 mm, the Bruno area with 40 mm and the Prince Albert area with 31 mm. Many other areas of the province received small spotty rains ranging between two to 10 mm, while others were fortunate enough to get upwards of 20 to 30 mm over the week.

Even with the rainfall over the past week, topsoil moisture conditions continue to decline provincially. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 14 per cent very short. Hay land topsoil moisture is rated as 34 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 25 per cent very short. Pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as 27 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 31 per cent very short.

Most crops are reported as being normal in their development for this time of year. However, many producers are reporting that without rain soon crop development will be delayed on later seeded crops and hastened for the more advanced crops as they respond to the drier conditions. Spring cereals are rated as 13 per cent ahead, 72 per cent normal and 15 per cent behind. Oilseeds are rated as five per cent ahead, 68 per cent normal and 27 per cent behind. Finally, pulse crops are 14 per cent ahead, 77 per cent normal and nine per cent behind. Crop conditions across the province are mainly rated as fair to good. Producers are reporting that crop conditions will quickly deteriorate if rain is not received soon.

Dry conditions coupled with windy days continue to be the largest source of crop damage, and severity ranges from minor to moderate depending on the region. There were many scattered hail events this past week with damage ranging from minor to severe. Fall seeded crops in later development stages were heavily impacted and are unlikely to recover, but less advanced crops should be able to bounce back. The heavy rains resulted in some flooding which has left crops washed out or sitting in standing water. Pressure from grasshoppers and flea beetles remains rated as minor to moderate, and producers are actively working to control these pests to minimize damage.

Producers will continue to actively scout and apply crop protection products to ensure pest pressures are managed while conducting other farming activities. Cattle producers are frequently evaluating pasture conditions and hauling water and feed as necessary. Producers and the public are reminded that conditions remain dry across the province, and every precaution should be taken to limit the risk of fires.

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year, and producers are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

