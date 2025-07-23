Crop report for the period of July 8-14

Ministry of Agriculture

Submitted

Over the past week, some areas received welcome rainfall that will benefit most crops. However, this precipitation has delayed haying operations in those areas. Cooler conditions over the past week will benefit some crops by slowing development. Many regions are hoping for additional moisture to help support crop development, reduce crop stress and sustain topsoil moisture conditions.

Many areas across the province received varying amounts of moisture, and a few isolated storms moved through the province and brought hail. The highest rain recorded over the past week was in the Ponteix area at 44 millimetres (mm), followed by the Shaunavon area at 39 mm. The Semans and Lafleche areas each received 37 mm.

Currently, cropland topsoil moisture across the province is rated as 60 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and eight per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 45 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 15 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 43 per cent adequate, 37 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. Areas like the southwest have seen improved topsoil moisture levels, while levels in the north regions have declined.

Most crops are in normal stages of development, consistent with what has been reported in previous weeks. Seventy-one per cent of fall cereals are at normal stages of development with 27 per cent estimated ahead of normal for this time of year. Seventy-five per cent of spring cereals are at normal stages of development, while 17 per cent are ahead of the normal stages of development. Seventy-three per cent of oilseeds are at normal stages of development, while 12 per cent are ahead and 15 per cent are falling behind the normal stages of development. Currently, 79 per cent of pulse crops are at normal stages of development, while 18 per cent are ahead of the normal stages of development. Sixty-five per cent of perennial forages and 72 per cent of annual forages are at the normal stages of development for this time of year.

While crop conditions vary across the province, crops overall are reported to be in good to fair condition. In areas with a lack of moisture, reports indicate that canola and mustard are finishing the flowering stage early.

Currently, 40 per cent of the province’s first cut of hay has been baled or silaged with 29 per cent of hay cut and waiting to cure and 31 per cent still standing. Overall hay quality is rated at 11 per cent excellent, 51 per cent good, 31 per cent fair and seven per cent poor. Some producers are moving on to their second cut of hay, but others have indicated they are not anticipating a second cut unless rain is received.

Producers in the southwest, along with some areas in the northwest, are reporting moderate to severe crop damage due to lack of moisture. Minor to moderate crop damage due to dry conditions, heat and wind is being reported in many areas. Additional crop damage this past week is mainly due to gophers and grasshoppers. Overall, pest pressure is lower throughout many regions, but producers are continuing to monitor their fields for any changes. Fungicides are continuing to be applied to suppress disease that has already developed or proactively to reduce disease development.

Over the upcoming weeks, producers will be busy finishing fungicide spraying, haying operations and getting equipment ready for harvest. Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working.

For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free: 1-866-457-2377.

This can be a stressful time of year for producers as weather conditions can be unpredictable. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers are busy spraying fungicides and continuing with haying operations as the weather allows. In the coming weeks, producers will continue to monitor for pest and disease development and prepare harvest equipment.

Rainfall was limited throughout the region with many areas reporting no rain at all. The Melfort area recorded the highest rainfall at 22 mm. The Duck Lake area received 16 mm and the Hudson Bay area received 14 mm.

Reductions to topsoil moisture were observed throughout the region over the past week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 48 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short and two per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 40 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 16 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 39 per cent adequate and 45 per cent short and 16 per cent very short.

Crop conditions are quite variable throughout the region, but the majority are reported to be in good to fair condition. Seventeen per cent of mustard crops are reported as being in poor condition within the region. A full summary of individual crop conditions for all regions can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Haying operations have progressed rapidly throughout the region with the drier conditions. Seventy per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with 36 per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as 10 per cent excellent, 60 per cent good and 30 per cent fair.

Areas within the region reported minor to moderate damage from lack of moisture, heat and wind. Minor crop damage was reported from flooding, hail, grasshoppers, flea beetles and gophers. Disease has been noted in some areas with producers applying fungicides to suppress disease already present and proactively spraying to manage disease from developing.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers are busy spraying fungicides and continuing with haying operations as the weather allows. In the coming weeks, producers will continue to monitor for pest and disease development and prepare harvest equipment.

Almost no rainfall was recorded throughout the region over the past week. The only rain recorded fell in the North Battleford area at two mm. Areas in the region will need rain soon to support continued crop development.

Reductions to topsoil moisture were observed throughout the region over the past week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 12 per cent adequate, 53 per cent short and 35 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 12 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 48 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 11 per cent adequate, 39 per cent short and 50 per cent very short.

Crop conditions are variable throughout the region but are rated mainly as good to fair. Spring cereals and canola have the highest percentage of crops rated as being in poor condition. A full summary of individual crop conditions for all regions can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Haying operations have progressed throughout the region. Sixty-seven per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with 40 per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as nine per cent excellent, 41 per cent good, 40 per cent fair and 10 per cent poor.

Areas within the region reported minor to severe damage from lack of moisture, wind and heat. Minor to moderate crop damage was reported from grasshoppers and minor damage from gophers. Producers are beginning to monitor for bertha armyworm in their fields as well.