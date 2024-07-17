Crop report for the period of July 2-8

Submitted

Conditions were generally drier over the past week compared to previous weeks. Despite the excess moisture causing crop yellowing in low lying areas in some regions of the province and lack of moisture contributing to drier areas within other regions, crop conditions are reported to be in overall good condition.

Rainfall was variable across the province over the past week. Many areas received limited to reduced amounts of rainfall compared to previous weeks, but some areas did receive isolated storms with heavier rainfall amounts and hail. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Frobisher area at 52 mm followed by the Balcarres area at 51 mm. The Langenburg and Macklin areas both received 50 mm over the past week.

Reduced precipitation and increased temperatures have reduced the topsoil moisture reserves throughout many regions of the province. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as seven per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate, eight per cent short and two per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at five per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, nine per cent short and two per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 80 per cent adequate, 14 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Moisture and warmer temperatures are supporting quicker crop advancement with some crops already starting to show reductions in the percentage that are falling behind in development. Canola and spring cereals are still the furthest behind the normal stages of development for this time of year.

While crop conditions vary across the province, overall pastures, hay and crops are reported to be in good condition. Some producers are expressing concern with the higher temperatures in areas that are already experiencing a lack of moisture or that have canola and mustard in the flowering stage of development.

Drier conditions have progressed haying operations in many regions of the province, but a few areas are still delayed due to frequent isolated rainfall events. Nineteen per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with six per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as 30 per cent excellent, 59 per cent good, 10 per cent fair and one per cent poor. Producers note the higher humidity conditions are causing hay drying time to take a little longer than usual.

Excess moisture continues to be the main cause of crop damage throughout many regions of the province. Areas experiencing excess moisture have indicated continued crop yellowing in lower lying areas of the field with some crop loss occurring. In areas that have received less moisture, crop stress is starting to occur. There was minor to moderate damage reported from isolated hail events over the past week. Gopher and grasshoppers continue to cause damage throughout the province with some areas reporting emerging grasshoppers that didn’t previously have pressure. Producers also note aphids and cabbage seedpod weevils are beginning to appear in some regions of the province. With the frequent moisture and currently humid conditions, disease development has been observed in various crops including pulses and cereals.

Over the next week, producers will be busy monitoring their fields for disease and insect development. Many producers will be spraying fungicide across various crops due to disease already present in some fields, with many others taking preventative measures given the high heat and humidity which can be conducive for disease development. Haying will continue throughout much of the province with the drier conditions forecasted.

The growing season is a stressful time of year and producers are reminded to take all safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line is there to help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers within the region are wrapping up in-crop weed spraying and applying fungicides on earlier seeded crops. Haying continues within the region as weather allows. Over the next week, producers will continue with haying, spraying and monitoring for pest and disease development.

Rainfall was variable throughout the region with some isolated heavy showers and hail reported. The highest rainfall fell in the Duck Lake area at 41 mm followed by the Wakaw area at 39 mm. The St. Brieux area received 37 mm, the Birch Hills area received 30 mm and the Hudson Bay area received 29 mm. The majority of other areas throughout the region received below 10 mm for the past week.

Topsoil moisture remains adequate throughout much of the region. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 13 per cent surplus, 86 per cent adequate and one per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at eight per cent surplus, 90 per cent adequate and two per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is six per cent surplus, 91 per cent adequate and three per cent short.

Crop development remains relatively unchanged in regard to the percentage of crops that are falling behind their normal stages of development for this time of year as compared to previous weeks. The exception to this is fall cereals which have shown a large increase in the per cent that are moving from behind and into their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Crop conditions are quite variable throughout the region, but the majority are reported to be in good to fair condition. Winter wheat and fall rye are reporting very poor conditions within the region. A full summary of individual crop conditions for all regions can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Haying operations continue to progress throughout the region. Fifteen per cent of the hay crop has received its first cut with three per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as 42 per cent excellent, 30 per cent good, 17 per cent fair and 11 per cent poor.

The main crop damage reported is due to excess moisture within the region with some areas reporting moderate to severe damage. Producers report that the excess moisture is causing crop yellowing in lower areas of the field with crop loss occurring. Hail also moved through the region with some areas reporting minor to moderate crop damage. A localized area within the region is reporting grasshopper and gopher damage but damage is not widespread. With the wetter conditions within the region, producers will continue to monitor disease development in pulses, cereals and oilseed crops.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Fungicide applications are ongoing within the region given the frequent showers and currently humid conditions which are conducive to disease development. Haying operations are well underway within the region. Over the next week, producers will continue with haying, spraying and monitoring for pest and disease development.

Reduced amounts of rain fell throughout most of the region with some areas reporting trace amounts for the past week. A few isolated showers caused heavier rainfall amounts in the Shellbrook area which reported 41 mm. A few areas are hoping for rain over the coming weeks to support crop development.

Topsoil moisture fell within the region over the past week. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate and 15 per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 85 per cent adequate and 15 per cent short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 84 per cent adequate and 16 per cent short.

Crop development continues to fall behind for oilseeds, spring cereals and annual forages throughout the region. In contrast, fall cereals have shown a large increase in the per cent that are moving from behind into their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Crop conditions are variable throughout the region but are rated mainly as under good conditions. Flax is shown to have the highest increase in fair conditions reported at 25 per cent. A full summary of individual crop conditions for all regions can be viewed in the attached crop conditions table.

Haying operations have progressed within the region. Twenty-six per cent of the hay crops have received their first cut with one per cent baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated as 67 per cent excellent, 31 per cent good and two per cent fair.

Crop damage is reported in the region mainly due to gophers with some areas reporting minor to moderate damage. Minor damage was reported for excess moisture and hail over the past week. Producers note the presence of root rot, pulse and cereal diseases within the region and will continue to monitor over the coming weeks.