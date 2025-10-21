Crop Report For the Period Oct. 7 to Oct.13

Ministry of Agriculture

Producers made solid harvest progress on remaining crop acres and got plenty of other field work done last week, before rain and snowfall on the weekend halted operations in many areas. Producers are hoping to get back in the field prior to winter to harvest the few remaining crop acres and finish field work.

Provincially, harvest is 98 per cent complete. Most crop is off in the west-central and northeast regions as progress sits at 99 per cent, followed by the southeast and northwest at 98 per cent and the southwest and east-central at 97 per cent.

Although most producers have finished harvest, some have a small amount of oilseed, chickpea and canary seed crops remaining in the field. For oilseed crops, canola is 98 per cent harvested, mustard is 95 per cent harvested, flax is 87 per cent harvested and soybeans are 83 per cent harvested. For the other small acreage crops, canary seed is 92 per cent harvested and chickpeas are 88 per cent harvested. All other pulse, spring cereal and winter cereal crop types have been harvested.

Many areas of the province got notable rain and snow last weekend, while some areas received limited precipitation. The most rain fell in the Strasbourg area which got 52 millimetres (mm), followed by the Archerwill area with 50 mm and the Arborfield area with 43 mm. The precipitation was well received by producers that have finished harvest as it benefited soil moisture levels. Cropland topsoil moisture is now rated at seven per cent surplus, 53 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and 10 per cent very short. For hayland areas, topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 49 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and 13 per cent very short. For pastures, topsoil moisture is three per cent surplus, 36 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Producers are hoping to receive more moisture prior to freezing to improve soil moisture levels and recharge dugouts for next spring.

For the few crops remaining in the field, there were minor levels of environmental damage from wind, frost and snowfall. Additionally, wildlife and migratory birds are feeding on crops in the field and opened grain bags this time of year, but damage observed is minor.

Livestock producers are reporting overall adequate feed supplies for the winter. Current winter feed supplies are estimated as follows:

Hay is nine per cent surplus, 82 per cent adequate and nine per cent short

Greenfeed is six per cent surplus, 89 per cent adequate and five per cent short

Silage is six per cent surplus, 92 per cent adequate and two per cent short

Straw is 14 per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate and eight per cent short

Feed grain is 11 per cent surplus, 85 per cent adequate and four per cent short

As producers finish harvest, they are busy spraying for weeds, applying fertilizer, harrowing fields and servicing equipment. Livestock producers are busy moving cattle home for the winter, hauling bales and marketing livestock.

As field work continues, producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind. The public is also reminded to take extra caution on roadways as machinery is still moving from field to field.

There will be no Crop Report for the period of October 14 to 20, 2025. The final Crop Report will be issued on October 30, 2025. This will allow time for appropriate information gathering and preparation until harvest is complete.

Harvest can be a stressful time on the farm. The Farm Stress Line provides toll free support at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeast Saskatchewan

Producers got lots of field work done last week prior to rain and snowfall on the weekend. The precipitation was welcomed by most producers as it will help fill dugouts and benefit anhydrous ammonia applications.

Harvest is 99 per cent complete in the northeast region as only a few oat, flax and canola crops remain in the field. Canola and oat crops are 99 per cent harvested while flax is 95 per cent harvested. All other crop types have been harvested.

Much of the northeast got precipitation last week. The most rainfall recorded was around Archerwill with 50 mm, followed by Hudson Bay with 31 mm. The Kelvington and Kinistino areas each received 30 mm. Topsoil moisture levels increased from last week and remain the highest in the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is 10 per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate, eight per cent short and four per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 11 per cent surplus 77 per cent adequate, eight per cent short and four per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is 11 per cent surplus, 76 per cent adequate, nine per cent short and four per cent very short.

Livestock feed supplies are mostly adequate heading into the winter. Winter feed supplies are currently rated as follows:

•Hay is nine per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate and 14 per cent short.

•Greenfeed is four per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate and 12 per cent short.

•Silage is four per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and eight per cent short.

•Straw is 23 per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate and six per cent short.

•Feed grain is 11 per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate and 14 per cent short.

Since most crops have been harvested, little crop damage is being reported.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Nearly all crops are off in the northwest region as harvest is 98 per cent complete. Producers are currently applying fertilizer, harrowing and moving livestock home for the winter.

The only crop types with unharvested acres are barley, canola and flax. For these crops, 99 per cent of barley has been harvested while 98 per cent of canola and 83 per cent of flax is off.

There was scattered precipitation last week, but not as much as other regions in the province. The most rainfall in the region was 21 mm around North Battleford and 14 mm around Shellbrook. Soil moisture levels increased slightly as a result, but much of the region remains dry. Cropland topsoil moisture is 31 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 25 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is 19 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 39 per cent very short. Finally, pasture topsoil moisture is 19 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 40 per cent very short. More rain prior to freeze-up and abundant snow this winter is needed to improve soil moisture levels for next year.

Livestock feed supplies for the winter are mostly adequate, but some producers note there could be shortages.

Winter feed supplies are rated as follows:

•Hay is one per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate and 21 per cent short.

•Greenfeed is two per cent surplus, 86 per cent adequate and 12 per cent short.

•Silage is one per cent surplus, 98 per cent adequate and one per cent short.

•Straw is 10 per cent surplus, 76 per cent adequate and 14 per cent short.

•Feed grain is four per cent surplus and 96 per cent adequate.

For the few crops remaining in the field, freezing temperatures, strong winds and wildlife are causing minor damage.