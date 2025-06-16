Crop report for the period June 3-9

Almost all Saskatchewan producers have completed their seeding operations with 100 per cent of the 2025 crop seeded. Rain was welcome in many parts of the province this week. However, in areas that did not receive as much rain, topsoil moisture is continuing to decline.

Rain fell in many areas of the province over the last week with the southeast and east-central regions receiving the highest amounts. The Calder area reported the highest rainfall amount at 36 millimeters (mm) followed by the Stockholm area at 35 mm and the Rocanville area at 34 mm. Regions that did not receive significant amounts of precipitation have noted that rainfall is needed soon to avoid serious crop damage.

With sporadic rain across the province, moisture conditions overall remained at similar levels as last week. However, some areas continued to see a decline in topsoil moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 44 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 12 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 38 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 21 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 29 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 26 per cent very short.

Varying stages of crop development are reported given the varied amounts of rain throughout the province:

Thirteen per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, 20 per cent at stem elongation, 26 per cent at flag leaf, 36 per cent are heading and five per cent are in the dough stage.

Nine per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage with 47 per cent at the seedling stage, 38 per cent are tillering and six per cent in the stem elongation stage.

Eight per cent of pulse crops are at the pre-emergent stage with 48 per cent at the seedling stage and 44 per cent reported at the vegetative stage of development.

Eighteen percent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage, with 67 per cent at the seedling stage and 15 per cent at the rosette stage.

Eighteen per cent of the flax is at the pre-emergent stage with 68 per cent at the seedling stage and 14 per cent starting stem elongation.

Environmental conditions contributing to crop damage this week include dry conditions, heat and wind. Damage overall was reported as minor to moderate. In addition to damage caused by hot, dry and windy conditions, producers also note that some minor damage was being caused by frost and wildlife in many regions of the province. Flea beetles, grasshoppers, cutworms and pea leaf weevil continue to cause crop damage throughout many regions with some areas reporting minor to moderate crop damage.

As producers have mostly wrapped up seeding, they are moving on to applying in-crop herbicides during appropriate weather. Crops will continue to be monitored for insects and environmental damage. As cattle are moved out to pasture, producers will monitor and fix fence where required.

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and producers are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Due to limited interruptions, seeding was able to advance within the region over the past week. Overall, the northeast region is reporting 100 per cent seeding completion. Although, some seeding of lower acreage crops still remains to be completed. Producers noted that crops with spotty emergence were beginning to fill in with the recent precipitation that was received.

Rain fell throughout most of the region this week. The highest amount recorded was in the Archerwill area at 30 mm. This was followed by the Kelvington area at 24 mm and the Rose Valley and Middle Lake areas that both received 22 mm. Hudson Bay recorded 21 mm while Nipawin, Lake Lenore and Kinistino each received 20 mm.

Topsoil moisture improved slightly with some areas reporting more adequate moisture conditions. Cropland topsoil moisture is 43 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as 25 per cent adequate, 58 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 24 per cent adequate, 54 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

Recent wet weather has allowed improved crop development within the region for crops that were slow to emerge.

Five per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, 36 per cent at stem elongation, nine per cent at flag leaf and 50 per cent at heading.

Six per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage, 54 per cent at the seedling stage, 36 per cent are tillering and four per cent are at the stem elongation stage.

Forty-one per cent of pulse crops are at the seedling stage with 59 per cent at the vegetative stage of development.

Seventeen per cent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage, 74 per cent are at the seedling stage and nine per cent at the rosette stage.

Five per cent of the flax is at the pre-emergent stage with 85 per cent at the seedling stage and 10 per cent at stem elongation.

Minor to moderate crop damage was reported in the region due to heat over the past week. Increased levels of damage were reported due to dry and windy conditions. Some crop damage due to hail and frost was also reported. Minor to moderate crop damage occurred due to flea beetles with some reports of more severe damage. Minor grasshopper, cutworm and pea leaf weevil was noted within the region as well.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Most producers have wrapped up seeding within the region. Overall, producers are reporting growing conditions have deteriorated due to dry conditions. Pastures and hay have slowed in development, and producers are not optimistic about their potential if rain does not happen soon. Producers will be applying in-crop applications when weather permits and continuing to monitor crops over the coming week.

Limited rain fell throughout the region over the past week. The highest amount recorded was in the Shellbrook area at 16 mm followed by the Canwood area at 11 mm. The Meadow Lake area received 10 mm.

Topsoil moisture continues to decline within the region this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is 14 per cent adequate, 65 per cent short and 21 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent adequate, 60 per cent short and 32 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is seven per cent adequate, 57 per cent short and 36 per cent very short.

Producers report a slow progression in crop development given the dry and windy conditions throughout the region.

Eighty-two per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, five per cent at stem elongation, one per cent at flag leaf and 12 per cent at heading.

Four per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage, 51 per cent at the seedling stage, 44 per cent are tillering and one per cent is at the heading stage.

Nine per cent of pulse crops are at the pre-emergent stage with 27 per cent at the seedling stage and 64 per cent at the vegetative stage of development.

Eleven per cent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage, 72 per cent are at the seedling stage and 17 per cent at the rosette stage.

Seventy-five per cent of the flax is at the seedling stage with 25 per cent at the stem elongation stage.

Minor to moderate crop damage was reported in the region due to wind, heat and dry conditions over the past week. Minor damage due to frost was also noted. Minor to moderate crop damage occurred due to flea beetles with some producers taking control measures. There were also some reports of minor damage due to grasshoppers and pea leaf weevil.