Crop Report For the Period July 7 to July 13

Last week, warmer temperatures, increased sunshine and limited precipitation helped fields to dry, allowing crops to catch up. Producers made progress with spraying and began haying, though high humidity continues to slow drying. Producers remain optimistic while monitoring pests, disease and localized weather impacts.

Isolated storms moved through the province, bringing varying amounts of moisture, with some areas also reporting hail. The highest rainfall recorded was 88 millimetres (mm) in the Prince Albert area, followed by 72 mm in the Foam Lake area. The Blaine Lake and Redberry areas received 65 mm and 62 mm of precipitation, respectively.

Despite the relatively warm weather, with some areas experiencing dry conditions due to higher temperatures and wind, topsoil moisture levels in many regions remained relatively stable.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

17 per cent surplus;

80 per cent adequate; and

3 per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

14 per cent surplus;

83 per cent adequate; and

3 per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

9 per cent surplus;

84 per cent adequate; and

7 per cent short.

While crop development varies considerably across the province due to differing environmental conditions, most crops are at the normal development stage.

82 per cent of fall cereals are at normal stages of development, with 2 per cent ahead and 16 per cent behind.

68 per cent of spring cereals are at normal stages of development, with 2 per cent ahead and 30 per cent behind.

63 per cent of oilseeds are at normal stages of development, with 2 per cent ahead and 35 per cent behind.

76 per cent of pulse crops are at normal stages of development, with 3 per cent ahead and 21 per cent behind.

82 per cent of perennial forages and 75 per cent of annual forages are at the normal stages of development for this time of year.

Although crop conditions vary across the province, most crops are rated in good to fair condition. Cereal crops have the highest proportion rated as excellent, followed by oilseeds and pulses close behind. In regions experiencing surplus moisture, some crops are rated as poor due to moisture-related stress.

Currently, 10 per cent of the province’s first cut of hay has been baled or put up as silage, while 20 per cent has been cut and 70 per cent remains standing. Overall, hay quality is rated as 27 per cent excellent, 66 per cent good, 6 per cent fair and 1 per cent poor. Some producers have started their second cut of hay due to the significant rainfall.

Producers in the east-central region, along with some areas of the northeast and northwest, are reporting moderate to minor crop damage due to excess moisture and hail. Additional crop damage reported this past week was primarily due to gophers. Overall pest pressure remains relatively low, while producers continue to monitor fields for any changes. Fungicides and insecticides continue to be applied in crops where excess moisture and prolonged canopy humidity have created favourable conditions for disease development.

Over the coming weeks, producers will be busy completing fungicide applications, finishing haying operations and preparing equipment for harvest. Producers are reminded to prioritize safety and exercise caution when working in the field and around farm equipment.

For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre toll-free at 1‑866‑457‑2377.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Warmer temperatures and accumulated heat units over the past week supported continued crop development across the region, despite intermittent storm activity. Producers are hopeful that favourable weather will further advance crop maturity and improve field conditions. Crop scouting for pests, moisture-induced stress and diseases continues.

Rainfall amounts varied across the region over the past week, with the highest precipitation reported in the Prince Albert area at 88 millimetres (mm). The Rosthern area received 46 mm, while the Touch River recorded 40 mm. Recent precipitation has generally provided adequate moisture to support continued crop development throughout the region. Overall, moisture conditions remain favourable, with rainfall levels sufficient to sustain crop growth and development.

Topsoil moisture conditions were generally maintained over the past week.

Cropland topsoil moisture is: • 28 per cent surplus; and • 72 per cent adequate;

Hayland topsoil moisture is: • 20 per cent surplus; and • 80 per cent adequate;

Pasture topsoil moisture is: • 17 per cent surplus; and • 83 per cent adequate;

Crop development remains largely on track across the region, with most crops reported to be at normal stages for this time of year. Oilseeds, spring cereals and pulse crops continue to trail normal development. Producers are hoping for continued warm weather to help advance crop maturity.

Producers report that crop conditions are mainly good to fair across the region, with excellent conditions observed in some areas. Poor and very poor conditions are minimally noted. Weather conditions have enabled continued progress in haying operations across much of the region. First-cut haying is 11 per cent complete, with 9 per cent of hay already baled or silaged. Hay quality is rated at 22 per cent excellent, 61 per cent good and 17 per cent fair.

Excess moisture and wind contributed to moderate-to-severe crop damage in portions of the region. Meanwhile, isolated reports of damage by hail or gophers were received during the past week. Producers continue to monitor insect populations, including aphids and cabbage seedpod weevils, to determine if management actions are required.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

The combination of warmer temperatures and increasing heat units helped advance crop development across the region during the past week, despite localized storm activity. Producers remain hopeful that favourable weather will support further crop progress while continuing to monitor fields for insects, disease and moisture stress.

Varying amounts of precipitation were reported across the region this past week.

The Blaine Lake area received the highest rainfall at 70 millimetres (mm), followed by North Battleford with 65 mm and the Douglass area with 62 mm. Overall, rainfall has been adequate to support continued crop growth and development,

Topsoil moisture levels remained relatively stable. Scattered rainfall helped maintain moisture conditions and limited overall changes in topsoil moisture.

Cropland topsoil moisture is: • 18 per cent surplus; • 81 per cent adequate; and • 1 per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is: • 15 per cent surplus; and • 85 per cent adequate

Pasture topsoil moisture is: • 14 per cent surplus; • 85 per cent adequate; and • 1 per cent short.

Most crops in the region are developing at expected rates for this time of year. However, oilseeds and spring cereals are reported to be slightly behind their typical developmental stages. Additional heat and favourable weather conditions would help these crops progress toward maturity.

Throughout the region, crop conditions are largely rated as good and fair, with excellent conditions also reported in select areas.

Producers are advancing haying operations as opportunities arise between weather events. At present, 15 per cent of the hay crop has been cut, and 7 per cent has been baled or silaged. Hay quality ratings are reported at 26 per cent excellent, 67 per cent good and 7 per cent fair.

Across the region, crop damage from excess moisture and wind ranged from minor to moderate. Smaller areas also reported damage caused by hail and gophers. Producers are keeping a close watch on aphid and cabbage seedpod weevil activity as they continue scouting fields for potential pest concerns.