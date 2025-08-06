Crop report for the period July 22 to 28

Ministry of Agriculture

Sporadic showers brought much needed moisture and, in some cases, hail to certain areas of the province, while cooler weather brought relief to crops still in flower. Producers are hoping for more moisture to help with head and pod filling, but for many advanced crops, additional moisture will have little impact on yield at this stage. In some areas, a second cut of hay is unlikely due to the lack of moisture, and crops are being cut for feed where shortages are anticipated.

Rain fell in a few areas of the province this past week, but many regions received only trace amounts or no rain at all. The Richmound area reported the most rain this week with 62 millimetres (mm), followed by the Meadow Lake and Alida areas with 47 and 46 mm respectively. Forty-one mm of rain fell in the Carnduff area and 38 mm was recorded in the Oxbow area.

Variable rainfall across the province was not enough to maintain topsoil moisture in many areas this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 65 per cent adequate, 28 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is rated as 55 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and nine per cent very short. Lastly, pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 55 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 13 per cent very short. Livestock producers would like to see rain soon to ensure their pastures can support their livestock through the end of the growing season.

Most crops are rated as being in fair to good condition with a small number being rated as excellent and a few as poor. Most crops are showing a slight improvement in condition since the last report. The lowest-rated crops are occurring in the southwest, northwest and parts of the northeast, where conditions are driest.

The first-cut haying operations are starting to wind down with 11 per cent standing, 21 per cent cut and 68 per cent baled or put up as silage. Hay quality of the first cut is rated as eight per cent excellent, 56 per cent good, 30 per cent fair and six per cent poor. A second cut of hay is not likely in many areas unless a substantial amount of rain is received soon to allow for adequate regrowth. In some areas, haying has been slowed due to sporadic showers.

The heat, dry conditions, gophers, grasshoppers, flea beetles and aphids were the most reported sources of crop damage this week. In drier areas, the flowering period of crops may be significantly shortened, and producers are concerned about how much this may impact yield. Producers will take action where needed to control pests, such as grasshoppers and aphids, up until harvest.

As producers prepare for harvest, they are reminded to take safety precautions and preventative fire measures when they can. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide support to producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

The dry conditions in the region this week allowed haying to progress while the cool conditions were a benefit to the flowering crops. Producers are hoping for rain soon to help lessen the impact of the upcoming heat on their crop yields, aid hayland regrowth and improve their pasture lands currently supporting livestock.

Rainfall was minimal within the region this week. The highest rainfall that was reported was 12 mm in each the Kelvington and Vonda areas. The Rosthern area received 11 mm while the rest of the region received smaller amounts with many recording no rain. Producers are hopeful more rain will be on the way soon to help improve topsoil moisture and crop seed filling.

Very little rainfall was received in the region this week and dry weather allowed for topsoil moisture ratings to decline. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 49 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 15 per cent very short. Hayland is rated as 44 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 20 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 43 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 19 per cent very short.

Lack of precipitation in the region has resulted in a decline in crop conditions since last reported. Crop conditions in the region are mostly rated from fair to good however, in many cases the percentage rated as good has been reduced.

Haying operations are mostly wrapped up with 94 per cent of the crop cut and 70 per cent baled or put up as silage. The hay quality remains good with seven per cent rated as excellent, 59 per cent good, 31 per cent fair and three per cent poor. Some producers have indicated they are moving on to a second cut where conditions allow.

Heat and lack of moisture have been reported as minor to moderate in the region this week. Minor reports of crop damage were indicated from wind, hail, gophers and grasshoppers. Producers have been busy applying fungicides to suppress disease and will be monitoring these fields closely.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

The region reported some scattered showers with a few significant events this week that will help to replenish soil moisture but will be too late for some crops. Producers are hoping for more rain to help lessen the impact of the predicted heat on their crop yields, aid hayland regrowth and improve their pasture lands currently supporting livestock.

The west half of the region received the majority of the rain that fell this week. The Meadow Lake area received the highest amount at 47 mm while the Loon Lake area ranged from 19 to 25 mm. Most other areas within the region received smaller amounts or no rainfall over the past week.

The northwest region continues to be the driest region in the province. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 31 per cent adequate, 50 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Hayland is rated as only 12 per cent adequate, 59 per cent short and 29 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 13 per cent adequate, 49 per cent short and 38 per cent very short.

Although there were some precipitation events in the region, crop conditions declined since last reported. Crop conditions in the region are mostly rated from fair to good however, in many cases there is an increase in the percentage rated as poor. Lentils have the highest percentage of crop rated as good in the region.

Haying operations are progressing well with 90 per cent of the hay crop cut and 70 per cent baled or put up as silage. Hay quality is reported to be less than desirable and rated as 12 per cent being excellent, 31 per cent good, 38 per cent fair and 19 per cent poor. Due to the limited rainfall, most producers have indicated it is unlikely there will be a second cut.

The largest cause of crop damage in the region is heat and lack of moisture which continues to lower the yield potential of many crops. Damage related to grasshoppers was indicated to be mostly minor with a few reports showing it to be severe in some crops. Frost was also noted this week, but damage is considered minor.