Crop report for Sept. 16-22

Overall harvest progress has remained steady; however, the rain and high humidity stalled progress in the eastern portion of the province and caused a delayed start in the west. As a result of the rains and high humidity, areas with cereal crops still in the field are seeing poor quality and sprouting. High temperatures over the weekend and into this coming week will help farmers progress or finish up.

The provincial harvest progress total is 68 per cent, sitting behind our five-year average of 83 per cent and 10-year average of 72 per cent. The southwest’s harvest progress leads the province at 80 per cent complete. The southeast region currently sits at 70 per cent complete. The east-central and west-central areas sit at 59 per cent complete and 65 per cent complete, respectively. The northeast sits at 61 per cent complete while the northwest sits at 69 per cent complete.

Harvest is complete for winter wheat and fall rye with field peas sitting at 99 per cent combined and lentils at 96 per cent. Spring wheat is 73 per cent combined, durum 78 per cent, oats 70 per cent and barley 86 per cent. Many farmers moved to combining canola this week and 42 per cent of that crop is now combined. Other oilseeds – flax, soybeans and mustard – sit at 18 per cent, 23 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively.

Minimal rain was seen this week across the province. The most rain fell east of Yorkton recording 44 millimetres (mm) in the Rhein area and 18 mm in the Calder area. The only other significant rainfall events were in the Carnduff and Blaine Lake areas which both received 20 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions declined across the province this week with many areas not receiving any rain. Cropland topsoil moisture sits at two per cent surplus, 59 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland topsoil conditions are three per cent surplus, 51 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 17 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil conditions are two per cent surplus, 40 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 22 per cent very short.

Since August, pasture conditions have decreased slightly. Provincially, one per cent of pastures are in excellent condition, 31 per cent in good condition, 39 per cent in fair condition, 20 per cent in poor condition and nine per cent in very poor condition.

This week most of the crop damage reported was caused by wind and dry conditions. There were also some reports of low-lying areas being lost to water accumulation. Waterfowl damage was more present this week as geese, cranes and other waterfowl move across the province.

Harvest is a very busy and stressful time. We would like to remind producers that the Farm Stress Line is available to provide support toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

With an increased number of machinery fires being seen, we would like to remind producers to have fire mitigation resources ready, blow off their combines regularly and take precautions when working around powerlines. The public is also reminded to exercise caution when encountering machinery and equipment travelling on roadways.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Foggy and dewy mornings made for slow harvest progress in this region. The warmer weather has farmers back in the fields combining. Most farmers are moving onto canola in this region having their other crops in the bin.

Despite the slow harvest progress due to humid conditions, harvest progress is still sitting at 61 per cent complete for this region. Harvest is complete in this region for winter wheat, fall rye and field peas. Lentils are close behind at 89 per cent complete. Cereals are still being combined with spring wheat at 70 per cent combined, durum at 66 per cent, oats at 80 per cent and barley at 96 per cent. Oilseeds are starting to come off; canola is at 32 per cent combined and flax is at eight per cent.

The most rain that fell in this area was reported in the Arborfield and Wakaw regions with 2 mm, respectively. Dry conditions and humidity were very prevalent this week. Topsoil moisture conditions are dropping slowly in this area with the low rainfall. Currently cropland topsoil moisture is being reported at one per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate, eight per cent short and three per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is at one per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 22 per cent short and three per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is at one per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 25 per cent short and four per cent very short.

Pasture conditions have decreased slightly in the region due to low amounts of rainfall. Conditions are now sitting at two per cent excellent, 44 per cent good, 37 per cent fair, 17 per cent poor.

Crop damage in this area was mainly reported as insect damage. Damage from bertha army worms and grasshoppers is being seen. Other crop damage reported was mild frost damage, waterfowl damage and minor damage from dry conditions.