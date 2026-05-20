Crop report for May 5-11

With limited precipitation and runoff water receding over the past week, seeding is ramping up in many areas. Seeding is currently 16 per cent complete, up 13 per cent from last week. This is behind the five-year average of 28 per cent and the 10-year average of 27 per cent.

Most regions made considerable progress this week, especially in the southwest region where seeding is 34 per cent complete. The southeast region is 24 per cent and the west-central region is 13 per cent complete. The east-central region reports eight per cent, the northwest six per cent complete and the northeast is at one per cent complete.

Most seeded acres are pulse crops, such as field peas and lentils, followed by cereals and oilseed crops that are beginning to make progress. Current seeding progress is as follows:

Pulse crops

• 33 per cent for field peas

• 32 per cent for lentils

• 19 per cent for chickpeas.

Cereal crops

• 29 per cent for durum

• 23 per cent for triticale

• 14 per cent for spring wheat and barley

• 5 per cent for canary seed

• 3 per cent for oats.

Oilseed crops

• 9 per cent for mustard

• 7 per cent for canola and flax

• 2 per cent for soybeans

Perennial forages

• 10 per cent.

Overall, rainfall was limited throughout the province over the past week. The highest reported rainfall fell in the Francis, Rosthern and Milden areas at eight millimetres (mm) each. The Carrot River area recorded seven mm and the Arborfield area six mm. A few other areas reported trace to limited rainfall.

Topsoil moisture remains mostly adequate. However, dry and windy conditions are reducing the surplus water, resulting in a growing number or areas reporting a shortage.

Cropland topsoil moisture is 13 per cent surplus, 70 per cent adequate, 16 per cent short, and one per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is seven per cent surplus, 69 per cent adequate, 21 per cent short; and, three per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 63 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short, and 3 per cent very short.

Most producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time. Currently, 75 per cent of producers report no shortage of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock occurring or anticipated, while none indicate severe shortages.

As seeding progresses, drivers are encouraged to watch for farm machinery on highways and roads during this busy season and producers are reminded to take precautions while transporting equipment.

The Farm Stress Line is available to producers, their families and farm employees through the toll-free number, 1‑800‑667‑4442, at any time for confidential, free services from mental health professionals trained in issues facing producers.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Most producers were able to make very little seeding progress over the past week due to excessive runoff and wet fields. Currently, seeding is one per cent complete within the region and behind the five-year regional average of 20 per cent.

The only crops that saw any seeding progress in the northeastern region this week were cereals and pulses. Very few oilseed crops have been reported to be seeded. Seeding progress is as follows:

Cereal crops:

• Two per cent for spring wheat. Pulse crops:

• Two per cent for field peas and lentils.

Precipitation was limited throughout the region over the past week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Rosthern area at eight mm followed by Carrot River area at seven mm and the Arborfield area at six mm. Other areas received very small or trace amounts.

Drier conditions in the region this week have reduced the amount of topsoil moisture reported as surplus and significantly increased the number of areas reporting as adequate. This will be a benefit to allow field operations to progress.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

• 38 per cent surplus; and

• 62 per cent adequate.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

• 23 per cent surplus;and

• 77 per cent adequate.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

• 22 per cent surplus; and

• 78 per cent adequate.

Within the region, 97 per cent of producers estimate there are no shortages of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock, with three per cent estimating shortages may occur in one to two months depending on future moisture conditions. Currently, all that responded indicated that they are not concerned with water quality for their livestock.

Some producers are busy with seeding, pre-seed herbicide spraying for weeds, harrowing, land rolling and rock picking while many are still delayed. Livestock producers are busy finishing calving, checking fences and starting to move cattle out to pasture while others are continuing to feed their cattle until pastures dry.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers were beginning to make seeding progress over the past week. Currently, seeding is six per cent complete within the region and is behind the five-year regional average of 28 per cent.

Producers indicated they were able to advance seeding for their oilseed and pulse crops while some have made notable progress in seeding their cereals and perennial forages crops. Seeding progress is as follows:

Oilseed crops:

• 34 per cent for flax; and

• Two per cent for canola;

Pulse crops:

• 28 per cent for field peas; and

• 16 per cent for lentils.

Cereal crops:

• 21 per cent for spring wheat;

• Six per cent for barley; and

• Two per cent for oats.

Perennial forages:

• 19 per cent.

Precipitation was limited throughout the region over the past week. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Canwood area at four mm with other areas receiving very small or trace amounts.

Drier conditions in the region this week has reduced the amount of topsoil moisture reported as surplus and significantly increased the number of areas reporting as adequate. This will be a benefit to allow field operations to progress.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

• 15 per cent surplus;

• 82 per cent adequate; and

• Three per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

• Two per cent surplus;

• 95 per cent adequate; and

• Three per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

• Two per cent surplus;

• 93 per cent adequate; and

• Five per cent short.

Within the region, 94 per cent of producers estimate there are no shortages of on-farm surface water supplies for livestock, with six per cent estimating shortages may occur in one to two months depending on future moisture conditions. Currently, 88 per cent of producers are not concerned with water quality for their livestock.

Producers are continuing with seeding, herbicide spraying for weeds, land rolling and rock picking. Some livestock producers are starting to move cattle out to pasture.