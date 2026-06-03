Crop Report for May 19-25

Producers made significant seeding progress this week, thanks to favourable weather conditions in most of the province. Seeding progress reached 52 per cent, which continues to be behind both the five-year average of 74 per cent and the 10-year average of 77 per cent.

Regionally, the southwest continues to lead seeding progress at 74 per cent complete due to early field access and generally drier conditions. The west-central region is close behind at 69 per cent. Progress in the southeast region reached 61 per cent, and the northwest region reached 55 per cent, with producers continuing to make gains as field conditions improve.

The east-central region is 26 per cent seeded, and the northeast region is just behind at 25 per cent complete. While these regions experienced comparatively slower progress due to less favourable field conditions, seeding activity continues to advance as opportunities allow.

Pulse crops, including lentils and field peas, remain the most advanced in seeding progress, while cereals and oilseed crops continue to expand steadily, contributing to a consistent increase in overall seeded acreage.

Cereal crops

74 per cent for durum;

52 per cent for spring wheat;

50 per cent for barley;

45 per cent for triticale;

36 per cent for canary seed; and

26 per cent for oats.

Pulse crops

77 per cent for field peas;

76 per cent lentils; and

55 per cent for chickpeas.

Oilseed crops

56 per cent for mustard;

38 per cent canola; and

34 per cent for flax.

Perennial forages

23 per cent.

Rainfall varied across the province this past week, with the highest amount reported in the Martin area at 60 millimetres (mm). The Craik area received 59 mm, the Fertile Belt area received 45 mm, while the Stanley and Abernethy areas received 40 mm, respectively.

Overall, topsoil moisture levels remained relatively stable, despite some areas receiving precipitation alongside high temperatures and windy conditions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

19 per cent surplus;

70 per cent adequate; and

11 per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

14 per cent surplus;

70 per cent adequate; and

16 per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

9 per cent surplus;

68 per cent adequate;

20 per cent short; and

3 per cent very short.

Crop development varies due to localized weather, leading to differences in temperature and moisture. Currently, fall cereals are at 58 per cent of normal development, with 1 per cent ahead and 41 per cent behind in development. Spring cereals are 37 per cent normal and 63 per cent behind. Pulse crops are 45 per cent normal and 55 per cent behind. Oilseeds are at 27 per cent of their normal stage of development and 73 per cent behind. Perennial forage is 50 per cent at normal development, with 2 per cent ahead and 48 per cent behind. Annual forage is at 39 per cent normal development, with 2 per cent ahead and 59 per cent behind.

Crop development remains generally behind across all categories, with minimal acres ahead of normal. Oilseeds and spring-seeded crops are showing the greatest delays, while fall cereals and perennial forage are closer to expected stages.

Crop damage across the province was generally minor. Some producers reported localized damage caused by flooding, wind, frost and gophers. In addition, dry conditions and periods of heat contributed to minor crop stress in certain areas. Insect activity was observed, with some producers implementing control measures where populations warranted intervention.

If weather conditions remain favourable, most producers anticipate that seeding will progress rapidly next week. In addition to seeding, producers are busy moving cattle to pasture, applying herbicides and land-rolling.

As producers continue with seeding and field operations, they are encouraged to prioritize safety in all activities. The Farm Stress Line is available to provide confidential support for producers toll-free at 1-800-667-4442.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

With improved weather conditions over the past week, seeding progress has advanced significantly across the southeastern region. Overall progress is now reported at 61 per cent complete, which is an increase of 20 per cent from the previous week. Despite this notable gain, seeding progress remains below the five-year average of 68 per cent, indicating that producers are still behind the typical seeding season.

Rainfall was significant this week, with high amounts scattered across the region. The Martin area reported 60 millimetres (mm), followed by the Fertile Belt area at 45 mm and the Stanley and Abernethy areas both received 40 mm of rainfall. Many other areas throughout the region also received some rainfall. Producers are hopeful for a widespread rain event following seeding completion to support crop development.

Most producers are reporting normal crop development in the southeast. Fall cereals are currently rated at 70 per cent normal for this time of year, with 30 per cent behind. Spring cereals are estimated to be 51 per cent normal and 49 per cent behind. Pulse crops are rated at 56 per cent normal and 44 per cent behind. Oilseeds are at 40 per cent normal and 60 per cent behind. Perennial forage is 67 per cent normal, with 3 per cent ahead and 30 per cent behind. Annual forage is indicated at 61 per cent normal, while 1 per cent is ahead and 38 per cent is behind.

Some producers in the southeast region are reporting minor damage from flooding, wind and frost. Reports of flea beetle and gopher activity were noted this week, with some producers taking control measures.

As the week progresses, producers will focus on completing seeding operations, while also moving into post-seeding activities such as land rolling. In addition, in-crop herbicide applications are expected to begin on earlier-seeded fields as crop emergence advances and conditions permit.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Producers are reporting 55 per cent seeding completion within the region over the past week. This is up 39 per cent from the previous report and significantly behind the five-year average of 84 per cent. Seeding progress is as follows:

Some rainfall occurred in this region over the past week, with the highest recorded amount falling in the Beaver River area at 10 millimetres (mm). The Canwood, Eldon and Frenchman Butte areas all recorded five mm of rainfall last week. Producers are hoping for more to help with emergence and crop development.

Weather conditions reported across the region helped retain topsoil moisture.

Producers are reporting mostly normal to behind normal crop development in the northwest region. Fall cereals are currently rated at 100 per cent behind normal. Spring cereals are estimated to be 37 per cent normal, with 1 per cent ahead and 62 per cent behind. Pulse crops are rated at 39 per cent normal, with 1 per cent ahead and 60 per cent behind. Oilseeds are 24 per cent normal and 76 per cent behind. Perennial forage is 83 per cent normal and 17 per cent behind. Annual forage is indicated at 18 per cent normal with 82 per cent behind.

Producers in the region are noting minor to moderate damage to crops due to flooding, frost and wind and some areas with minor damage due to dry conditions and gophers.

As the weather allows, producers will continue to seed, apply herbicide and monitor emerging crops. Producers are also busy moving cattle to pasture.