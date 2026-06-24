Crop report for June 9-15

Seeding is 97 per cent complete, up from 93 per cent last week. This is slightly below the five- and ten-year average of 99 per cent. Progress was slowed by rainfall and excess moisture. Despite these delays, seeding is nearing completion in almost all areas.

The west-central and southwest regions are the most advanced at 99 per cent complete, followed closely by the southeast and northern regions at 98 per cent. The east-central region has made progress at 90 per cent complete.

Provincially, good progress was made in seeding oilseed crops and perennial forages, while progress for pulse crops was notably slower. Seeding is nearly finished for key crops, including field peas, lentils, spring wheat and durum.

Rainfall varied significantly across the province, with some regions receiving no precipitation, while the RM of Lipton recorded 90 millimetres (mm) and the Langenburg and Elfros regions received 78 mm and 74 mm, respectively.

Topsoil moisture conditions remained stable overall, with increases in surplus moisture observed in some regions following recent rainfall.

Crop development varies due to fluctuations in rainfall and growing conditions throughout the season. While most crops are reported to be developing at a normal pace, a notable portion is also behind expected stages. Crop development for this time of year is rated as follows:

Crop conditions vary by crop type, with the majority rated as fair to good. A notable proportion of crops are in excellent condition, indicating strong overall crop health. However, some variability remains across crop types and regions, reflecting differences in growing conditions.

Crop damage this week was caused by multiple factors including flooding, gophers and wind. Minor damage from insects like flea beetles was also reported.

With seeding almost wrapped up in many regions, producers are focused on in-crop herbicide applications and scouting for insects and disease.

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers can call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers were able to make good progress over the last week, with seeding now 98 per cent complete, up from 92 per cent reported last week. This is in line with the five-year average of 99 per cent.

Rainfall varied in the region with the Hudson Bay area receiving the highest amount at 40 millimetres (mm), followed by the Bayne area with 29 mm.

Topsoil moisture for the region is rated as mostly adequate, with some reporting surplus.

Crop development in the region is reported to be normal with a fair amount being reported as behind for this time of year.

The majority of crop conditions in the region are rated as fair to good, with a notable proportion rated as excellent. Producers have attributed these crop conditions to relatively good growing conditions with some of the later seeded crops now emerging.

Minor to moderate crop damage was reported in the region this week due to flooding, wind and flea beetles. With seeding almost wrapped up, producers are now focused on in-crop spraying.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Seeding is 98 per cent complete, up from 95 per cent last week. This is in line with the five-year average of 99 per cent.

Rainfall varied in the region with the Blaine Lake area receiving the highest amount at 12 millimetres (mm), followed closely by the Britannia area with 11 mm and Meadow Lake with 10 mm.

Topsoil moisture for the region is rated as mostly adequate, with some areas experiencing short topsoil moisture conditions.

Crop development in the region varies for this time of year due to differing amounts of rain received. Most of the crops are reported to be at normal stages of development with a fair amount being reported as behind.

The majority of crop conditions in the region are rated as good to excellent, indicating strong overall crop health in the region.

Minor crop damage was reported in the region this week due to wind and flooding. Gophers are reported to have caused minor to moderate damage. Additionally, minor to moderate insect damage from flea beetles and root rot disease were also reported in the region.

With seeding almost wrapped up, producers are now focused on in-crop spraying. Although moisture conditions are generally adequate, some areas are reporting rapid soil drying and producers are looking forward to some much-needed rain.