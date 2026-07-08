Crop report for June 23-29

Many areas of the province received significant rain along with some hail. Producers in areas that received hail will be assessing crop damage over the next week to determine the impact on yields. The heavy rainfall has resulted in saturated fields with flooding of low lying areas. The cool wet weather has also slowed crop development and is making it difficult for farmers to complete spraying and haying operations.

The east-central region (Saskatoon to the Manitoba border) received large amounts of rainfall last week. The most rainfall recorded was 165 millimetres (mm) in the Kuroki area, followed closely by the Marengo area with 145 mm. There was also notable rainfall in the Mikado and Raymore areas with 140 mm and 134 mm, respectively.

The rainfall this week has increased the amount of surplus topsoil moisture conditions throughout the province.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

36 per cent surplus;

63 per cent adequate; and

1 per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

25 per cent surplus;

72 per cent adequate; and

3 per cent short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

17 per cent surplus;

80 per cent adequate; and

3 per cent short.

Most crop types remain near normal development stages, although some have been delayed due to cool and wet weather. Three-quarters of fall cereal crops and perennial forages are rated at normal development with the remainder behind normal development. Two-thirds of pulse crops and annual forages are considered normal while the remainder are behind normal development. Around one-half of oilseed and spring cereal crops are at normal stages of development, with the other half being behind normal stages for this time of year. The west half of the province has the fewest acres of crops that are behind normal development due to warmer and drier conditions this year.

Crop conditions vary across the province, largely due to the amount and timing of rainfall so far this year. Two-thirds of fall and spring cereal crops are in good condition, with one-quarter rated as excellent. For pulses, two-thirds of crops are in good condition, with majority of the remaining crops in excellent condition. Finally, most oilseed crops are in good to excellent condition at the end of June.

Most livestock producers have not started their first cuts of hay this year. Currently, none of the hay crops in the province have been cut/baled or silaged. Hay quality varies greatly throughout the province. A total of 28 per cent of hay is excellent in quality, 56 per cent is good, 15 per cent is fair and 1 per cent is poor quality. Producers are hoping for warmer and drier weather to allow haying operations to get underway.

Numerous sources of crop damage occurred throughout the province last week. Producers are reporting that flooding caused the most widespread damage to crops in the province. Additionally, gophers, wind and flea beetle activity have caused minor damage in some areas. Many regions experienced thunderstorms last week which brought varying levels of hail damage to crops in certain areas of the province.

The wet conditions have hampered in-crop herbicide applications so producers will be looking to complete these as soon as possible. Focus will then shift to scouting crops and spraying for insects and disease when necessary. Livestock producers are hoping for some drier conditions to get haying operations underway.

Multi-Peril Crop Insurance customers have coverage should their crops suffer from excess moisture and flooding conditions. Established crops as of June 20 are insured for producers are hoping for some drier conditions to get haying operations underway. yield-loss due to insured perils. For producers enrolled in AgriStability, the program uses margins to determine eligibility for benefit payments to offset the impacts of flooding, considering the change in inventory from one year to the next. In addition, the AgriStability interim benefit can help producers with cash flow needs and provide them with additional flexibility to deal with excess moisture and flooding.

For more information, producers can visit Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) or contact SCIC at 1-888-935-0000. This can be a stressful time of year for producers as weather conditions can be unpredictable.

The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers tollfree at 1-800-667-4442.