Crop report for June 16-22

Seeding in Saskatchewan is nearly finished with 99 per cent completed. Attention has shifted to in season activities, including haying operations, herbicide applications and monitoring for pests and diseases.

Over the past week, most regions in the province received significant rainfall. While these rains were welcomed in some areas, excessive precipitation in others has led to saturated fields. Combined with periodic high winds, these conditions have delayed in-crop spraying operations in several regions.

The Foam Lake area recorded the highest rainfall at 110 millimetres (mm), followed by Hillsborough with 77 mm. Both Elfros and Lacadena reported 68 mm of rainfall.

Rainfall significantly increased topsoil moisture, with surplus conditions increasing in most areas.

Rainfall varied significantly across the province, with some regions receiving no precipitation, while the RM of Lipton recorded 90 millimetres (mm) and the Langenburg and Elfros regions received 78 mm and 74 mm, respectively.

Topsoil moisture conditions remained stable overall, with increases in surplus moisture observed in some regions following recent rainfall.

Cool and cloudy conditions slowed crop development. While most crops are reported to be developing at a normal pace, a notable portion is behind the expected stages of development for this time of year.

Provincially, three per cent of normally-seeded acreage went unseeded this spring due to excess moisture. Of the seeded acres this spring, three per cent is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop. Similarly, three per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop while two per cent of pastureland is not accessible or is unusable. In areas experiencing reduced moisture, two per cent of the seeded acreage this spring in the province is affected. Five per cent of the forage crops may have yields significantly impacted, while five per cent of pastures may have reduced carrying capacity.

The significant rainfall received across most areas of the province has been beneficial for livestock water supplies. Provincially, 4 per cent of livestock water sources are currently rated as moderately short. Meanwhile, 9 per cent are anticipated to become short over the next couple of months, while the majority, 87 per cent, are expected to remain adequate for the foreseeable future.

Various causes of crop damage were reported over the past week. Excess moisture remains the primary concern and is causing minor to moderate damage in most regions, with a few localized areas reporting severe impacts. In addition, moderate to severe damage from gophers and strong winds has been noted. Hail caused minor to moderate damage in some isolated areas. Flea beetles continue to persist, with moderate levels of damage reported, while minor damage from cutworms has also been observed.

In the coming weeks, producers are hoping for favourable weather conditions to support crop growth and allow for the completion of spraying operations.

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers can call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Seeding is virtually wrapped up in the region with 99 per cent complete. Producers are reporting that crops are in an overall good condition in the region aside from the cool and cloudy conditions that continue to slow crop development.

Rain fell throughout most of the region, with the Three Lakes area recording the highest amount at 44 millimetres (mm). This was followed closely by the Duck Lake area with 42 mm and the Bayne area receiving 38 mm.

Topsoil moisture for the region is rated as mostly adequate, with some reporting surplus.

Crop development in the region is mostly reported to be normal with over a third of the crops behind their normal development for this time of year due to cool and cloudy conditions.

Crop development for this time of year in the region is rated as follows:

66 per cent of fall cereals are reported as normal and 34 per cent behind.

54 per cent of spring cereals are reported as normal and 46 per cent behind.

43 per cent of oilseeds are reported as normal and 57 per cent behind.

58 per cent of pulse crops are reported as normal and 42 per cent behind.

74 per cent of perennial forages are reported as normal and 26 per cent behind.

58 per cent of annual forages are reported as normal and 42 per cent behind.

A total of 4 per cent of the land that would normally be seeded did not get seeded this spring in the region due to excess moisture. Of the seeded land this spring, producers indicate that 2 per cent has excess moisture and is unlikely to produce a crop. Similarly, 2 per cent of forage crops are reported to have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop while 2 per cent of pastureland is not accessible or usable.

Areas within the region that are experiencing reduced moisture have reported that 1 per cent of forage crops may have their yield significantly affected, and 1 per cent of pastures may have their carrying capacity reduced

Most livestock water supplies are considered to be adequate for the region. While moderate shortages are reported in 4 per cent of livestock water sources, 96 per cent are not expected to be short in the coming months. No concerns were reported about livestock water quality in the region.

Minor to moderate crop damage was reported in the region this week due to extremely wet and windy conditions. Minor to moderate damage from flea beetles were also reported.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Seeding is largely wrapped up in the region, with producers focused on in-crop spraying and pest and disease monitoring. Although some much-needed rain was received in many areas within the region, cooler weather conditions have generally slowed crop development. Producers are hoping for favourable weather conditions in the coming days to help speed up crop development and complete spraying activities.

Rainfall varied in the region with the Redberry area receiving the highest amount at 59 millimetres (mm), followed by the Frenchman Butte area with 53 mm and the Eldon region with 42 mm.

Topsoil moisture for the region is rated as mostly adequate, with some areas experiencing surplus topsoil moisture conditions.

Majority of the crops are reported to be at normal stages of development with a fair amount being reported as behind due to cool weather conditions.

Crop development for this time of year in the region is rated as follows:

100 per cent of fall cereals are reported as normal.

1 per cent of spring cereals are reported as ahead, 70 per cent as normal and 29 per cent behind.

56 per cent of oilseeds are reported as normal and 44 per cent behind.

1 per cent of pulse crops are reported as ahead, 86 per cent as normal and 13 per cent behind.

1 per cent of perennial forages are reported as ahead and 99 per cent normal.

88 per cent of annual forages are reported as normal and 12 per cent behind.

A total of 3 per cent of the land that would normally be seeded did not get seeded this spring in the region due to excess moisture. Of the seeded land this spring, producers indicate that 2 per cent has excess moisture and is unlikely to produce a crop. In addition, 1 per cent of forage crops are reported to have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop.

Most livestock water supplies are considered to be adequate for the region. While 13 per cent of sources may be short within the next two months, 87 per cent are not expected to be short in the coming months.

Gophers continue to cause crop damage with a few areas reporting moderate damage. Meanwhile, wind and excess moisture caused minor crop damage in areas within the region. Flea beetles, cutworms and pea leaf weevils were also reported as causing minor damage. A few reports of minor crop damage due to leaf diseases and root rot are being recorded.