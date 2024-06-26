Crop report for June 11-17

Submitted

Seeding is virtually complete, with only one per cent of acres unseeded in Saskatchewan. Unseeded acres are due to the frequent rainfall and excess moisture conditions in many regions.

Cooler temperatures and excess moisture conditions are causing delays to overall crop development. Fall cereals, spring wheat and oilseeds are behind normal development as compared to previous weeks. Warmer temperatures would be appreciated by producers to support crop advancement.

Rain fell throughout much of the province again this week with some areas receiving significant amounts. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Rosthern area at 95 mm. The Nipawin area reported 75 mm followed by the Biggar area at 72 mm. Although the rain is supporting crop growth in some regions of the province, it is causing crop stress and disease in others that received excess moisture.

Pastures overall are in good condition with many producers optimistic about the anticipated hay crop. Pasture topsoil moisture is five per cent surplus, 86 per cent adequate and nine per cent short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at six per cent surplus, 87 per cent adequate and seven per cent short. Cropland topsoil moisture showed increases in both surplus and short across the province this week as compared to last week. The topsoil moisture is reported as nine per cent surplus, 88 per cent adequate and three per cent short.

Provincially, 79 per cent of producers report no shortages occurring or anticipated for livestock water supplies with 12 per cent indicating the potential for shortages throughout the summer. Ninety per cent indicate they are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time.

Three per cent of seeded land is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop. One per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop and one per cent of pastureland is not accessible or not usable. For areas experiencing reduced moisture, six per cent of the forage crops may have yields significantly affected along with nine per cent expressing that the carrying capacity of pastures may be reduced.

Crop damage is reported across the province for various reasons. Producers report overall minor crop damage due to frost with some crops still being assessed. Excess moisture has caused moderate crop damage in some areas with some crops yellowing and showing increases in leaf disease. Producers in some regions are applying fungicides to slow the development of disease. Gophers, flea beetles and grasshoppers continue to cause crop damage throughout the province. It is reported that in some areas gophers and flea beetles have caused severe damage and producers have had to re-seed. As grasshoppers continue to increase in numbers, producers are continuing to take control measures when needed.

Producers will continue with spraying operations when the weather allows. Most cattle are out to pasture and fences are being checked. Producers are preparing haying equipment for the upcoming weeks. For any crop or livestock questions, producers are encouraged to call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Toll Free: 1-866-457-2377

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and they are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

Due to technical difficulties, the Minimum and Maximum Temperature maps for this week’s Crop Report are delayed.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Some acres remain unseeded within the region due to the frequent showers on top of the excess moisture conditions. Currently, producers estimate that two per cent of the acres in the region have not been seeded.

Producers indicate that seven per cent of the land that was seeded this spring has excess moisture and is unlikely to produce a crop. Three per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop. Similarly, three per cent of pasture is not accessible or not usable at this time across the region.

Crop development continues to be slow due to the wet and cool conditions within the region. Fall cereals are the furthest behind in development at 85 per cent of the crop falling behind the normal stages of development for this time of year. Oilseeds and spring cereals are also showing behind in development at 58 and 46 per cent behind, respectively. This is followed by pulse crops which are reported at 39 per cent behind the normal stages of development for this time of the year.

Rain was widespread throughout the region this week with many areas reporting significant amounts. The highest rainfall recorded fell in the Rosthern area at 95 mm over the past week. The Nipawin area reported 75 mm followed by the Prince Albert area at 70 mm. The heavy rainfalls are causing water to accumulate in fields and in low spots throughout the region.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to increase with more areas reporting surplus moisture within the region. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at 34 per cent surplus and 66 per cent adequate. Hayland topsoil moisture is 24 per cent surplus and 76 per cent adequate. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated at 20 per cent surplus and 80 per cent adequate.

Currently, 94 per cent of producers report no shortages occurring or anticipated for livestock water supplies within the region. Of those that reported, all indicate they are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time.

Minor crop damage is reported within the region due to hail, frost and wind. Moderate crop damage, with a few areas reporting severe, due to excess moisture is causing crop stress and yellowing. Flea beetles continue to be a problem in the region with overall moderate crop damage reported but a few areas indicate severe. Producers are monitoring for crop disease and root rot due to the excess moisture conditions.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Seeding is mostly completed within the region, but producers estimate that two per cent of the acres in the region have not been seeded due to frequent rains and excess moisture. Spraying operations will continue as weather allows and producers will continue to monitor for pests and disease in the coming weeks.

Producers indicate that two per cent of the land that was seeded this spring has excess moisture and is unlikely to produce a crop. One per cent of pasture is not accessible or not usable at this time across the region due to excess moisture conditions.

Areas within the region that are experiencing reduced moisture have expressed 10 per cent of forage crops may have their yield significantly affected along with 10 per cent of pastures that may have their carrying capacity reduced.

Cooler temperatures and wet conditions continue to slow crop development within the region. Annual forage and oilseeds are the furthest behind in development at 42 per cent and 40 per cent behind, respectively. This is followed by spring cereals which are reported at 30 per cent behind the normal stages of development for this time of the year. Fall cereals are reported to be in their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Rain was widespread throughout the region this week with various areas reporting increased amounts. The highest rainfall fell in the Medstead area which recorded 49 mm followed by the Speers area at 44 mm. The Meadow Lake and Glaslyn areas received 33 mm over the past week. The smallest amount of rain fell in the Lloydminster area at 9 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions increased within the region this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at 11 per cent surplus and 89 per cent adequate. Hayland topsoil moisture is seven per cent surplus and 93 per cent adequate. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated at six per cent surplus, 93 per cent adequate and one per cent short.

As producers monitor their livestock water supplies, currently 72 per cent report no shortages occurring or anticipated with 14 per cent indicating the potential for shortages throughout the summer. Eighty-six per cent indicate they are not concerned with water quality for their livestock at this time.

Minor crop damage is reported within the region due to wind and gophers. Moderate crop damage was reported due to excess moisture and frost. Flea beetles continue to cause damage within the region with reports of minor to moderate damage. Producers report minor to moderate damage from leaf disease and root rot within the region due to the excess moisture conditions.